IPL 2019: Russell’s heroics take KKR to their 2nd consecutive win 

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs in the 6th match of IPL 2019 played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday. Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell helped KKR post a massive total, after which the bowlers comfortably defended the target.

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and decided to field first. Sunil Narine was in full flow with some great hitting at the top, which put pressure on the Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Narine and Chris Lynn added 34 runs in 2.4 overs to give the team a flying start.

Mohammed Shami got the breakthrough by dismissing Lynn for 10 runs while Hardus Viljoen dismissed Narine for a quickfire 24 off 9 balls.

At the end of 6 overs, KKR were 53 for 2. Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa then took on the KXIP bowlers with some clean hitting. The left-handed Rana showed his class to reach his half-century off just 28 balls while Uthappa also played some lovely strokes.

Varun Chakravarthy then struck, dismissing the dangerous Rana for a well-made 63 off 34 balls. Rana and Uthappa had added 110 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Andre Russell came to the crease and was given a chance by Mohammed Shami as he was bowled off a no-ball. Russell never looked back and the bowlers to all parts of the ground with a blistering 48 off 17 balls that contained 3 fours and 5 sixes.

Uthappa reached his fifty off 41 balls and finished with an unbeaten 67. Kolkata Knight Riders posted a massive total of 218 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 219, KL Rahul was again dismissed cheaply for just 1 run. Chris Gayle played some trademark big blows before Russell got him out.

Sarfaraz Khan and Mayank Agarwal steadied the Kings XI Punjab innings for a while, and at the end of 6 overs the visitors were 51 for 2. But Russell soon struck again, dismissing Sarfaraz for 13.

Mayank Agarwal and David Miller tried to put pressure on the KKR bowlers with some attacking shots. Both batsmen made batting look easy, and Agarwal reached his fifty off 28 balls.

But Piyush Chawla had the last laugh, as he got rid of Agarwal for 58. Agarwal and Miller had added 74 runs for the 4th wicket.

Miller and Mandeep Singh then combined to put on an unbeaten 56 runs for the 5th wicket, but they could not take Kings XI Punjab to victory. Miller reached his fifty off 36 balls while Mandeep remained not out on 33 off 15.

KKR eventually won the match by 28 runs as KXIP scored 190 for 4 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: KKR 218 for 4 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 63, Robin Uthappa 67*, Andre Russell 48, Andrew Tye 1/37, Hardus Viljoen 1/36) beat Kings XI Punjab 190 for 4 in 20 overs (David Miller 59*, Mayank Agarwal 58, Andre Russell 2/21) by 28 runs.

