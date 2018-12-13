IPL 2019: 3 teams which could be Shivam Dube's likely destination next season
The Indian Premier League 2019 auctions are set to happen on December 18th in Jaipur. Although it may not be a big event like the previous auctions, the upcoming auctions will be important for the domestic Indian players.
Many Indian team regulars and overseas stars may miss a part of the tournament due to World Cup commitments and that could be a big opportunity for other domestic players to showcase their talent. One of such budding talent is Shivam Dube.
Dube has been a find for the Mumbai team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He has been their best player and the seam bowling all-rounder has contributed to both the departments in the team. This quality being a rare commodity in Indian cricket, Dube might draw a lot of bidders in the upcoming auctions.
On that note, let us have a look at the franchises who could set up a bidding war for him.
#1. Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest Indian contingents in their team. The Top 4 batsman play for India currently and it is a luxury compared to other teams. However, apart from Amit Mishra, they lack a quality Indian cricketer in the bowling department.
Having released Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma, DC need some reinforcement in the all-rounder's column too. Hence, Shivam Dube would be an apt fit in this team. Chris Morris is the only other recognized all-rounder who can play in the lower middle-order and so, Dube can get a number of opportunities.
He can start the innings with the ball and can complement the strong batting line-up at No.7 or No.8. Delhi also have two other Mumbaikars in the squad which could help Shivam Dube. Considering DC's future vision, Shivam Dube could end up in the Delhi team next week.