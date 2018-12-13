IPL 2019: 3 teams which could be Shivam Dube's likely destination next season

Shivam Dubey is in good form

The Indian Premier League 2019 auctions are set to happen on December 18th in Jaipur. Although it may not be a big event like the previous auctions, the upcoming auctions will be important for the domestic Indian players.

Many Indian team regulars and overseas stars may miss a part of the tournament due to World Cup commitments and that could be a big opportunity for other domestic players to showcase their talent. One of such budding talent is Shivam Dube.

Dube has been a find for the Mumbai team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He has been their best player and the seam bowling all-rounder has contributed to both the departments in the team. This quality being a rare commodity in Indian cricket, Dube might draw a lot of bidders in the upcoming auctions.

On that note, let us have a look at the franchises who could set up a bidding war for him.

#1. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest Indian contingents in their team. The Top 4 batsman play for India currently and it is a luxury compared to other teams. However, apart from Amit Mishra, they lack a quality Indian cricketer in the bowling department.

Having released Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma, DC need some reinforcement in the all-rounder's column too. Hence, Shivam Dube would be an apt fit in this team. Chris Morris is the only other recognized all-rounder who can play in the lower middle-order and so, Dube can get a number of opportunities.

He can start the innings with the ball and can complement the strong batting line-up at No.7 or No.8. Delhi also have two other Mumbaikars in the squad which could help Shivam Dube. Considering DC's future vision, Shivam Dube could end up in the Delhi team next week.

