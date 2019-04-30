IPL 2019: SRH crush Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs

David Warner (centre)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs in the 48th match of IPL 2019 played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great start by SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha who just took on Kings XI Punjab bowlers. At the end of six overs, they scored 77 for 0.

After the power play overs, Murugan Ashwin struck by dismissing Saha for a quick-fire 28. Warner and Saha had added 78 runs for the opening wicket. Manish Pandey, coming at number 3, played with positive intent and put pressure on Kings XI Punjab bowlers along with Warner. The explosive left-handed batsman from Australia, Warner reached his fifty off 38 balls.

Warner and Pandey showed their class with some attacking stroke play. Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin struck by dismissing both Pandey and Warner in the same over. Warner and Manish Pandey added 82 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Mohammad Nabi came to the crease and scored a quick fire 20 off 10 balls. In the last few overs, Kings XI Punjab bowlers made a comeback by picking wickets at regular intervals. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 212 for 6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the massive target of 213 runs to win, Kings XI Punjab got off to a worse possible start as Chris Gayle was dismissed cheaply for 4 runs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal steadied the innings, taking singles and hitting boundaries. At the end of six overs, Kings XI Punjab were 44 for 1.

After the power play overs, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played with positive intent trying to put pressure on SRH bowlers. Rashid Khan struck by dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 27. Agarwal and Rahul added 60 runs for the 2nd wicket. Nicolas Pooran played some lovely strokes before being dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for 21.

Rashid Khan dismissed David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin in successive balls to put Kings XI Punjab under pressure. KL Rahul showed his class by reaching his fifty off 38 balls. He and Prabhsimran added 53 runs for the 6th wicket. Rahul was dismissed for 79 off 56 balls. SRH won the match by 45 runs as they restricted Kings XI Punjab to 167 for 8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: SRH 212 for 6 in 20 overs (David Warner 81, R Ashwin 2/30, Mohammed Shami 2/36) beat Kings XI Punjab 167 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 79, Mayank Agarwal 27, Rashid Khan 3/21, Khaleel Ahmed 3/40) by 45 runs.