IPL 2019: SRH's strongest playing XI for their first game against KKR

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
964   //    17 Mar 2019, 17:37 IST

David Warner will be determined to score a lot of runs and win games for SRH
David Warner will be determined to score a lot of runs and win games for SRH

The second match of the IPL 2019 features the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eden Gardens on Sunday, 24th March.

After several long months of anticipation, the IPL is finally here, and it'll kick off what is going to be a 4-month long cricket festival - because the IPL will be followed by the World Cup 2019.

The SRH side look the most balanced and strong of all the teams, with several experts predicting that they will win the tournament this year. But SRH will be without Kane Williamson and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for their first match, and David Warner is expected to lead the side.

Their opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders, seem to be going through an injury crisis of their own as their star young pacers, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, have been ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

Let's take a look at what SRH's strongest XI would be when they take on KKR to kick off their IPL 2019 campaign.

Openers: David Warner (c) and Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper)

David Warner
David Warner

Warner will make a very emotional return donning the Orange jersey, and will start his preparations for the World Cup with the game against KKR. He'll be eager to get going after an injury cut short his BPL 2019 campaign, where he seemed to be in good touch.

England opener and wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow is expected to don the gloves in the first match, and will want to get the team off to a great start. The English batsman doesn't slog too much but is able to get runs very quickly by playing proper strokes and finding the gaps.

Bairstow has a lot of expectations on his shoulders, and he'll want to make his debut IPL game a memorable one.

1 / 4 NEXT
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
