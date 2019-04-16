IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

MS Dhoni has bee the most successful Captain in the IPL history

After a string of sluggish performances, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host the Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in the 33rd fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019 on 17th April. The hosts will look to get back to winning ways, having lost three games on the trot, while the reigning champions are just two victories away from securing their spot in the playoffs. We can expect another high-voltage drama when these two IPL giants lock horns in Hyderabad tomorrow.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their campaign on an impressive note but soon their success faded and the Orange Army found themselves amid trouble. Apart from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, their batting line-up has been under scrutiny for the last few games. Kane Williamson made a comeback in the starting line-up in their last game, however, the Kiwi failed to mark any impression with his captaincy or his batting. SRH would be hoping to land a counterpunch when they take on the mighty CSK tomorrow.

On the contrary, Chennai Super Kings have proved once again why they are the most consistent franchise in the IPL history. With seven wins and a sole defeat in their eight encounters, the defending champions are comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 14 points. MS Dhoni and company always seem to find a way to turn around any contest on its head, especially in the death overs. This is what an experienced team brings to the table - good decision-making and temperament under pressure. Imran Tahir, with his tally of 13 wickets, has been crucial for the Men in Yellow in this season.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Advertisement

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Matches won batting first – 22

Matches won bowling first – 34

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 148

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Head-to-Head Record

Total Played: 10

CSK Won: 08

SRH Won: 02

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The hosts are likely to include Manish Pandey back in the playing XI.

Shakib Al Hasan is likely to remain absent for the rest of the tournament as Bangladesh’s World Cup training camp begins soon.

Chennai Super Kings

The table-toppers are likely to go ahead with an unchanged starting line-up.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow

David Warner

Rashid Khan

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis

MS Dhoni

Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Ricky Bhui/Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Advertisement