IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Three things to look forward to

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
219   //    17 Apr 2019, 11:24 IST

The Southern Derby: SRH vs CSK( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
The Southern Derby: SRH vs CSK( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

IPL 2019 has reached the halfway mark. By this time, we should get a fair idea about which teams would most likely make the playoffs. After winning two and one games respectively so far, RR and RCB look almost certain to be placed at the bottom of the table.

But the beauty of this season of the IPL and even the last season is that still no one is sure who the four teams would be to make the playoffs. With the thunderous and commanding start they have had to their campaign, CSK seem to be the only surety in the top four.

The southern derby featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings tonight comes few days after India’s fifteen-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup was announced. With many of the World cup squad members featuring in tonight’s clash, it would add to the intensity and quality of the match on display.

SRH have known to be an extremely consistent franchise, but so far this season they have been far from consistent. Their regular skipper Kane Williamson made a return to the team post an injury in their last game, so they would be hoping he stabilizes and galvanizes the team against a formidable CSK.

CSK lost Dwayne Bravo to an injury, but the likes of Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Santner have come in and performed well. They are a team where most of the players know their roles very clearly, and with vast experience at their behest CSK have been imperious so far.

As a team looking to find its feet and get back to winning ways takes on table toppers CSK tonight, here’s looking at three moments we are eagerly looking forward to in this match.

#1 We get to witness a plethora of World Cup stars in action

Australia v India - Game 3
Australia v India - Game 3

With all the talk circulating about the squad announced by BCCI for the ICC Cricket World Cup, it’s only fair to be excited to see those players in action for their respective franchise. Yesterday we got to see KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami play for KXIP against RR.

Today we will get to witness a lot of players who are part of the World Cup squad in action. From SRH we can see how Vijay Shankar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar fare. And CSK has MS Dhoni, Kedhar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Will the selection into the World Cup squad free them up? Especially, can Shankar and Bhuvi use this to put on a performance that could help SRH win tonight?

