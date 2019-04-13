IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Delhi Capitals come into the match after a huge victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/Iplt20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad is ready to host Delhi Capitals in the 30th fixture of the Indian Premier League for another intriguing contest. The Orange Army will look to get back to winning ways after two back-to-back defeats while the visitors must be ecstatic after their exceptional performance in their last encounter. Both the teams will battle it out for the second time in this season; the Sunrisers emerged victorious by five wickets in their previous meeting.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most balanced team on paper, but their recent slump performances have exploited their batting woes. Apart from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, no other batsmen have been up to the mark for the SRH. However, they are still strong contenders to lift the trophy given they address their shortcomings at the earliest. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host the Capitals tomorrow. Kane Williamson could be seen making a comeback after Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's captaincy has failed to impress.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals look a different side in this edition of the Indian Premier League. With Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant, the visitors have the best Indian core in the batting lineup. Capitals won their previous encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets while chasing a tricky total of 178 runs on the board. Dhawan got the Man of the Match for his excellent knock of 97. They would eye eyeing another victory away from home when they face Hyderabad.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-Head

Total – 13

SRH – 09

DC -04

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The home side is likely to bring in Abhishek Verma in place of Yusuf Pathan

Kane Williamson might make a comeback to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals

No changes are expected

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow

Vijay Shankar

Rashid Khan

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant

Kagiso Rabada

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Johny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan / Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

