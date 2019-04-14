×
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: One change for either team that will pave the way for success

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
71   //    14 Apr 2019, 16:49 IST

Kane Williamson (Image credit: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Kane Williamson (Image credit: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are one of the most consistent sides in the IPL. However, that's not been the case this season. After a positive start to their campaign, notching up three consecutive wins, they've faltered badly in their last two games.

Sunrisers are heavily dependent on their high profile openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to score the bulk of the runs. However, both of them have found it hard to score freely against spinners and it won't come as a surprise if DC unleash the spinners from the word go.

SRH's middle order comprising Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan is talented, but they haven't performed so far. Vijay Shankar has looked very good but hasn't converted his starts into big scores.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have found a rich vein of form after a rather underwhelming start. They would be buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan's return to form. Dhawan was fluent and aggressive against KKR, while the batsmen in the team - Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant - have been impressive too.

Coming to the game in question, SRH's weakness has clearly been their batting against spinners so it won't come as a surprise to see DC bolster their spin bowling department for tonight's clash.

On that note, here's looking at one change either team must make to propel them to success tonight:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson for Mohammad Nabi

SRH received a boost ahead of tonight's game as Kane Williamson was seen having a long practice session on Saturday. Williamson's inclusion in the team would solidify the batting department. He would be the perfect foil for the attacking pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

More importantly, he will stabilize the innings in the middle overs and possibly allow the likes of Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan to free their arms in the slog overs.

For those who need to be reminded of his value, Williamson took SRH to the finals of VIVO IPL 2018 in David Warner's absence.

Delhi Capitals: Sandeep Lamichhane for Keemo Paul

Sandeep Lamichhane (Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com)
Sandeep Lamichhane (Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

DC experimented by leaving out the talented Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and including Keemo Paul in their clash against KKR. Paul looked rusty and while he did manage to take a couple of wickets, he did not look too threatening and conceded a lot of runs.

Keeping the conditions in mind and the weakness of SRH's opening batsmen against leg-spin, in particular, it would be smart on the part of DC to bring in Sandeep Lamichhane for Paul and also draft the experienced Amit Mishra in place of Rahul Tewatia.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kane Williamson Sandeep Lamichhane
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
