IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Why DC will win today's game

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 143 // 14 Apr 2019, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi and Hyderabad will meet for the 2nd time tonight

It is a double-header Sunday as three of the top four teams will be in action today. The first match of this blockbuster Sunday will feature the two top teams. The second match will be played at Hyderabad between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

SRH and DC will battle against each other for the second time in this year’s IPL. The first match between these teams went in Hyderabad’s favour as they won the match easily by 5 wickets. However, the same thing might not happen in this match pertaining to the form of Delhi Capitals.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Capitals have been in good form of late as they won both of their previous games. On the other hand, it has been hard luck for the SRH camp as they lost their previous match. Currently, DC is in the 4th position in the points table whereas SRH is way behind them at the 6th position.

Both the teams would fight out of their skins to secure two points in today’s game. However, Delhi has a slight upper hand heading into this battle. The top order of the side has been in great touch with Shikhar Dhawan coming to the party. Dhawan missed a well-deserved century by just 3 runs against Kolkata.

He would be the main man for his side in today’s game at Hyderabad, the venue where he has played IPL as a home player for over 6 years. Also, the bowling unit of Delhi Capitals is in good form with Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris leading the unit. The two Proteas players have been key to Delhi‘s rise in the points table.

Given the amount of responsibility the top two of the Sunrisers batting line-up shoulder, DC can easily win the match if they dismiss Jonny Bairstow and David Warner cheaply.

Dhawan and Rabada will be the two men who can take the game away from Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight and tilt the result in DC‘s favor.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement