IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Worst captaincy move of the day

Is this going to be DC's season? (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

Both teams came into this match in contrasting circumstances. Delhi Capitals was high on confidence as they had won two in a row coming into this match. On the other hand, chinks in the armour of Sunrisers Hyderabad had been exposed after two defeats in a row. This forced them to address their weak batting line up by bringing in Kane Williamson.

The SRH captain won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. DC got off to a horrible start as they lost both their openers quite early in the innings. Colin Munro brought DC back into the match by playing some big shots in the powerplay. After his dismissal, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant steadied the DC innings.

Just when they looked ready to take the innings forward in death overs, DC lost three wickets for just eight runs. The visitors lost momentum after that which meant they could only post a target of 156 for SRH.

To defend such a small total, the visitors needed early wickets. Jonny Bairstow gave a great start to SRH as he scored 41 runs off just 31 balls. Bairstow built a 72 run partnership with David Warner to put SRH in a great position. Keemo Paul brought DC back into the game by dismissing Bairstow and Williamson in consecutive overs.

This is where Kane Williamson got it wrong. SRH decided to send 22-year-old Ricky Bhui ahead of experienced Vijay Shankar. The youngster looked really nervous and out of sorts as he only scored seven runs off 12 balls. This slow innings increased the required run rate and built pressure on David Warner.

The Australian opener had no other option but to go after the bowling. He lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada and SRH's innings collapsed from there on. None of the batsmen was able to put up a fight as they lost their last eight wickets for just 15 runs. Eventually, DC won the match by 39 runs.

This is DC's third win in a row as they rise to the second position in the standings. On the other hand, SRH has now lost three in a row and they need to make some changes to arrest this slide.

