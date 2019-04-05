×
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI; Match Details, Venue, Head-to-Head Stats & Predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
201   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:00 IST

Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form for the Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form for the Mumbai Indians

It should be another thrilling weekend when the Sunrisers Hyderabad host Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The hosts will look to continue their winning run while the Mumbai Indians must be beaming with confidence after defeating the Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter. We can anticipate another intriguing contest when these teams collide at Hyderabad tomorrow night.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has played some consistent cricket so far in this tournament. Since the return of David Warner, the Orange Army has been ruthless in their approach, and along with Jonny Bairstow at the top, they arguably possess the best batting lineup. Having lost their opening game, SRH made a terrific comeback to win their next three games on the trot.

Mohammed Nabi made a significant impact against the Delhi Capitals with his all-round skills to take the Sunrisers to the top of the table. With an explosive batting lineup and destructive bowling attack, the table-toppers have the potential to go all the way this season.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have had a mixed tournament so far, as they have won two and lost as many in their four matches. The three-time IPL champions registered a 37-run victory against the reigning champions in the previous encounter to gain some winning momentum. In the process, Mumbai Indians became the first IPL franchise to win 100 IPL matches overall.

After such a clinical performance against the mighty CSK they would be eyeing to breach the Hyderabad fortress in the upcoming game. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, who have been in decent form, will be pivotal to their team’s success on the batting-friendly track.


GAME DETAILS

 Date: Saturday, April 6, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Legue: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar


Head to Head

Total – 12

SRH – 07

MI – 05

  

Venue Stats

Matches won batting first – 22

Matches won bowling first – 34

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 148

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS


Head to head in Hyderabad 

Total – 06

SRH – 04

MI – 02

 

 

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • The home side is unlikely to make any changes in their starting lineup.

Mumbai Indians

 

 

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

 

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderbad

  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Vijay Shankar
  • Nabi

Mumbai Indians

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Jasprit Bumrah

 

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Q de Kock, R Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, J Bumrah, J Behrendorff, R Chahar/M Markande, M McClenaghan.

