IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: 3 key player battles to watch out for

Kanav Agarwal 31 Mar 2019, 04:18 IST

Photo Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad. RCB and SRH have some big names in their squad, including the likes of Kohli, Warner, AB de Villiers, Williamson, and Rashid Khan.

Both teams have star-studded line-ups and the match will be a cracker of a contest. It is going to be a battle of greats where the best players in the world clash. More than anything, the match will feature some great T20 players in the world.

In what promises to be an exciting affair, let's have a look at three key player battles that could spice up the match at Hyderabad on Sunday.

#1 Rashid Khan vs AB de Villiers

The Afghan spinner is one of the fan favourite in IPL. He has been phenomenal in international cricket and there is hardly any T20 bowling record which he hasn't touched. Facing him will be a big challenge for RCB batsmen.

AB de Villiers, on the other hand, is one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket. There are very few bowlers this champion hasn't dominated and Rashid Khan is one of them. He strikes poorly against the Afghan spinner at just 77.78 and has scored just seven runs off him.

What makes this record worse for ABD is that he has also gotten out to the leggie both the times he has faced him in IPL. An interesting thing about this encounter is that Rashid Khan often starts off his first spell around the 9th over and ABD comes in to bat at No.4, so Rashid Khan has a good chance of bowling his first ball to the South African legend.

Can ABD score off him like he scores off against other bowlers or will be fall to the spinner once again?

