IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, Who Said What: World reacts as RCB succumb to third consecutive defeat

After the No-Ball controversy resigned them to their second consecutive defeat of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore came into their third match of the tournament hoping for a turnaround. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first on a hot day. However, that plan backfired as the Sunrisers openers got off to a flying start.

For a change, David Warner played second fiddle to Jonny Bairstow, who took charge of the innings. The English batsman became only the second cricketer to smash a century for SRH in the IPL. Warner meanwhile continued his golden form as he too notched a century. The clueless RCB bowlers conceded 231 runs in the first innings.

Chasing the target, Bangalore sent their third different opening pair of the season. It didn't pay off, as RCB lost both Parthiv and Hetmyer inside the power play. The slide continued as they kept losing wicket after wicket, including those of captain Kohli and AB De Villiers. Mohammad Nabi picked four wickets in total and RCB ended up losing their third successive game.

Here is how the captains and Twitter reacted to the game.

Virat Kohli: Probably our worst loss ever. Difficult one to explain. We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. This showed why they are former champions and finalists. We could have tried different things, like bouncers. They batted really well once they got in.

Few of the edges fell into vacant areas. Brilliant to sustain intent for the first 16-17 overs. We still have 11 games, and things can turn around quite quickly in this league. We have to capitalize on that in the next few games.

When things don't go our way, we will have to find ways of winning moments. You need to start well, and the next game should be that game for us.

Jonny Bairstow: Delighted to get off to such a start and get a few runs today.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Shows how good a spinner he is (Nabi). He was spot on from the first ball. It was a good batting track in the second innings but our bowling was brilliant.

Virender Sehwag:

What an exhibition of T20 batting from @davidwarner31 and @jbairstow21 . Entertainment level peak. What a comprehensive win for the @SunRisers , they look very dangerous #SRHvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

Harsha Bhogle:

One-sided in the end but so much entertainment before that #SRHvsRCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019

Ravi Bopara:

SRH - what a unit. Although having a strong team, having played under @TomMoodyCricket and @chinu1501 the planning against opposition is on point. #lPL — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 31, 2019

Ayaz Memon:

Kohli and Moeen gone too, chalo #RCB ko vanakkam! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 31, 2019

Michael Vaughan:

Umang Pabari:

Largest victories for SRH in IPL:



118 runs v RCB, Hyderabad, 2019*

85 runs v MI, Vizag, 2016

48 runs v KKR, Hyderabad, 2017#SRHvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 31, 2019

Sampath Bandarupalli:

Mohammad Nabi in the IPL:



Played six matches (3 in 2017, 2 in 2018, 1* in 2019)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won all the six matches#LuckyCharm #IPL2019 #SRHvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 31, 2019

Krishnan:

IPL records:



Highest score: RCB



Lowest score: RCB



First team to score and to concede two centuries in an IPL innings!#SRHvRCB — Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) March 31, 2019

Suhail Chandhok:

Not in a million years would you think of an #Aussie & #Englishman in a HUGE HUG at the centre of a cricket field...THAT is the beauty of the #VivoIPL! #Bairstow + #Warner - easily the best batting partnership of #IPL2019 & fantastic running between the wickets!#SRHvRCB #Runs pic.twitter.com/kL5pAu6WCB — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) March 31, 2019

