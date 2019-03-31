IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, Who Said What: World reacts as RCB succumb to third consecutive defeat
After the No-Ball controversy resigned them to their second consecutive defeat of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore came into their third match of the tournament hoping for a turnaround. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first on a hot day. However, that plan backfired as the Sunrisers openers got off to a flying start.
For a change, David Warner played second fiddle to Jonny Bairstow, who took charge of the innings. The English batsman became only the second cricketer to smash a century for SRH in the IPL. Warner meanwhile continued his golden form as he too notched a century. The clueless RCB bowlers conceded 231 runs in the first innings.
Chasing the target, Bangalore sent their third different opening pair of the season. It didn't pay off, as RCB lost both Parthiv and Hetmyer inside the power play. The slide continued as they kept losing wicket after wicket, including those of captain Kohli and AB De Villiers. Mohammad Nabi picked four wickets in total and RCB ended up losing their third successive game.
Here is how the captains and Twitter reacted to the game.
Virat Kohli: Probably our worst loss ever. Difficult one to explain. We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. This showed why they are former champions and finalists. We could have tried different things, like bouncers. They batted really well once they got in.
Few of the edges fell into vacant areas. Brilliant to sustain intent for the first 16-17 overs. We still have 11 games, and things can turn around quite quickly in this league. We have to capitalize on that in the next few games.
When things don't go our way, we will have to find ways of winning moments. You need to start well, and the next game should be that game for us.
Jonny Bairstow: Delighted to get off to such a start and get a few runs today.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Shows how good a spinner he is (Nabi). He was spot on from the first ball. It was a good batting track in the second innings but our bowling was brilliant.
