IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: 3 moments we are excited about in today's clash

Warner offering some advice to Sandeep Sharma. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Rajasthan Royals at home in match 8 of IPL 2019, seeking their first win of the tournament. The Royals find themselves in a similar predicament after having lost their opener to Kings XI Punjab.

There are a couple of changes expected in the sides' lineups, and an exciting game seems to be on the cards.

The pitch in Hyderabad will likely help both the batsmen and the bowlers, and SRH seem to possess the edge ahead of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 moments everyone is looking forward to ahead of today's match.

#3 The battle between Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler

Buttler was at his destructive best against Punjab. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The clash between Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler will be one of the most anticipated moments of the match. Buttler is one of the best batsmen in the league; he is very hard to bowl to since he has all the shots in the book and is a very innovative player.

Rashid, on the other hand, has looked unplayable at times. Though he ended up with only one wicket in the first game, he will get more support from the Hyderabad pitch and will be the trump card for SRH.

If these two get to square off, it will be a true test of character for both and it'll be interesting to see how the battle pans out.

#2 Kane Williamson returns as captain

Williamson will make his return

SRH fans were in deep trouble at the start of last season as they had lost David Warner due to the ball-tampering ban. But Kane Williamson stepped up and delivered both as a captain and as a batsman, and won the hearts of fans and players alike.

Williamson missed the first match of this season due to injury. He will be given a loud cheer and a warm welcome by the SRH fans today, which will be a moment to savor for the Kiwi.

#1 The battle between David Warner and Steve Smith

David Warner and Steve Smith will face off against each other for the first time this season. Though they have done so already in other leagues recently, the IPL is of a completely different standard.

While Warner has got off to a great start, Smith seems to have a lot of room to improve. It'll be interesting to see which of the two Aussies will help their team get the win in the match.

