IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: One all-rounder from each team who could turn the game

Kanav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
31   //    29 Mar 2019, 06:35 IST

Enter caption

The 8th match of the Indian Premier League will be held on March 29 in Hyderabad where the hosts will be up against Rajasthan Royals. Both teams have suffered a loss in their first games.

SRH boasts of one of the most balanced XI's ever. With the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson in their ranks, they should not have any issue setting up a huge total for the visiting team. Along with it, they have Rashid Khan with them whose bowling needs no introduction.

RR, meanwhile, have come fresh into the 12th edition of the league with a good team at their disposal. Their former skipper, Steve Smith is back in the squad and the most dangerous player in the format, Jos Butler also going through a purple patch.

However, along with these players, let us have a look at the one all-rounder from each team who has the ability to turn the game on its head.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has a good record against the Royals
Shakib Al Hasan has a good record against the Royals

The all-rounder from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan is one of the finest players in the game. He has the ability to rotate strike beautifully and go for the big shots as well. He is one of the most complete batsmen in the game and also chips in with wickets whenever needed.

He put up amazing performances against Rajasthan in the 2018 edition of the league, especially in one where he picked up two crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi. He can also bowl in the power-play and his performance will be crucial if SRH want to win this game.

Rajasthan Royals- Ben Stokes

Can Ben Stokes justify his expensive tag?
Can Ben Stokes justify his expensive tag?

Ben Stokes was the most expensive player to be sold in the auctions last year. He is known to be one of the best all-rounders in the world and for the right reasons too. He can bowl at amazing speeds at the death as well as in the powerplay. He has a certain knack of picking up wickets at crucial moments and that is what makes him so special.

The all-rounder is a quintessential T20 batsman. He possesses the ability to read the match situation and adjust his game according to it. All teams wish to have a player as versatile as Ben Stokes and RR's fate in the match will depend a lot on how this man performs.



IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Shakib Al Hasan Ben Stokes IPL 2019 Teams & Squads SRH vs RR RR vs SRH Head to Head
