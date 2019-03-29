×
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: One game-changing player from each team

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
227   //    29 Mar 2019, 13:21 IST

David Warner (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
David Warner (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The eighth match of IPL 2019 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on 29 March at 8 PM IST. Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament.

SRH lost to KKR in their first match by 6 wickets. Batting first, SRH scored 181 runs with David Warner scoring 85. In reply, the heroics from Andre Russell helped KKR to chase down the target in 19.4 overs.

On the other hand, RR lost to KXIP in their first match by 14 runs. Chasing a target of 184, RR started well with Jos Buttler scoring 69 runs. But once he got out, KXIP started picking up wickets at regular intervals and RR got all out for 170 runs, 14 short of the target.

The SRH vs RR rivalry has seen 9 matches played between these two team in the IPL. SRH have won 5 and RR have won the remaining 4. Overall, both teams have won the IPL title once.

On that note, let’s have a look at one key player from each team who could change the flow of the game with their exploits:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner

David Warner
David Warner

David Warner was the leading run scorer of the IPL in 2015 and 2017. At the start of this season, the entire cricket world was focusing on him as he was making his comeback to the IPL after missing the 2018 season due to the ball-tampering ban. He didn't disappoint, and made his comeback big by scoring 85 runs from 53 balls.

With both teams desperately looking to register their first win of the series, there is a huge responsibility on Warner to to deliver a similar performance at the top order.

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes was the Most Valuable Player of 2017 IPL, but his performance was mediocre in the 2018 season. Stokes has started this season by picking 2 wickets in the first match, but he went for plenty of runs. Moreover, he was a disappointment with the bat.

Stokes along with the other major English players will return home for World Cup preparations by April end, and won't be available for the rest of the season. Before leaving, the world's premier all-rounder would want to make an impact and turn things around for himself and RR.

