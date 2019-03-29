IPL 2019: SRH vs RR - Three key battles to watch out for

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 525 // 29 Mar 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SRH will be looking to get their first points of the season against RR. (Picture courtesy BCCI/iplt20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in their second game in the 12th edition of the IPL on 29th March. The opening games for both the teams were disappointing as neither of the teams could secure a win.

However, this contest promises to be an exciting one as both the sides are extremely well balanced and both have experienced players as well as new players who have settled in very well. Also, it is after two years that David Warner and Steve Smith will be playing against each other and it will interesting to see who fares better.

Both teams have extremely skilled players like Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and David Warner. It would be interesting to see who comes out on the top at the end of the match but more than anything else, it is going to be a battle between individual players. Let's have a look at three interesting match ups that could take place in the match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals:

Can Buttler pick Rashid's variations this time?

#1 Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan

The most destructive batsmen in recent times versus the best T20 bowler, this matchup is one of the most awaited encounters of this year's IPL. Going by stats, Rashid Khan holds the upper hand as in the previous edition of the league, he dismissed Jos Buttler in both the matches.

Both scores were very low and Buttler had difficulty reading the bowler (who doesn't?). Buttler will be looking to make amends and he will have to play Rashid very carefully as he will be opening the innings and it is very essential that he stays till the very end if RR want to get a big score and if Rashid manages to nip Buttler out early, it will make things very easy for Hyderabad.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement