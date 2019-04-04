IPL 2019: Strongest playing XI that could help RCB qualify for the playoffs

RCB need to win eight out of their remaining ten games

We are currently approaching the middle-stage of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Barring Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), all the other teams have opened their account in the points table. RCB have lost all of the four games they have played so far.

In the batting department, ever-dependable Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are misfiring along with the newly recruited overseas star Shimron Hetmyer. RCB’s bowling woes need no introduction. If not for Yuzvendra Chahal, their bowling problems would have been much bigger.

With RCB now needing to win at least eight out of their remaining ten games to qualify for the playoffs, let us look at a powerful playing XI that can enhance their chances of finishing in the top four. The upcoming line-up will have nine batting options and eight bowling options.

Openers:

#1 Parthiv Patel (WK)

Parthiv and Stoinis can open the batting for RCB

Parthiv Patel, the Gujarat skipper, is perhaps the only in-form batsman for RCB right now. In four matches, he has scored 138 runs, with one half-century to his name. Besides, he is the current leading run-scorer for RCB and the only batsman from the franchise to feature in the top 10 run-getters list this season.

If not for the lone battle from Parthiv in the opening match of the season, RCB could have easily bundled out for even less than 50. Also, his 67 runs from 41 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the last match ensured his team got something to defend in the second innings.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder, joined the team a few days ago and made his debut for RCB in their last encounter against RR. He made a decent contribution with the bat in that match by scoring 31 runs from 28 balls and stretched a 50+ partnership with Parthiv after three quick strikes from Shreyas Gopal.

Though Stoinis batted in the middle-order for RCB, he used opened the batting for Melbourne Stars in this year’s Big Bash League. In BBL 2018-19, he had scored 533 runs from 13 innings, with an impressive average of 53.30 and four half-centuries.

Since RCB have already experimented three different opening pairs in their four games, there is no wrong in trying this new combination for the next few games.

