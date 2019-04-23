IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

After three back to back losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have returned to winning ways in their last couple of games. They beat table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) very convincingly as they chased down 133 with more than three overs to spare. Then they absolutely smashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they restricted them to 159 before chasing it down in a mere 15 overs.

However, both those wins came in Hyderabad and now they move to Chennai to play CSK in a tough away game. CSK have lost a couple of games on the bounce and will be looking to bounce back from those two defeats. Moreover, CSK are a very tough side to beat at home and hence, SRH will have their task cut out as they look to breach CSK’s fortress.

Thus, let’s take a look at SRH’s predicted XI for their game at the Chepauk against CSK.

David Warner has been in phenomenal form for SRH this season. For the fifth time in his IPL career, he has crossed the 500-run mark in a season.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow will be playing his last game of this edition of the IPL as he heads back home to play for England against Ireland and Pakistan ahead of the World Cup. He’s been excellent as well as he’s amassed 445 runs and has formed a dangerous opening duo alongside Warner.

Kane Williamson has played just four games this season owing to a shoulder injury. He hasn’t looked at his best with the bat as he has scored only 28 runs in four innings.

Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar has been picked as India’s No. 4 for the upcoming World Cup. However, he hasn’t had the best of times in this IPL as he’s scored just 139 runs at an average of 19.85. He will be looking to get back amongst the runs and build some form as the World Cup approaches.

Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan haven’t really fired. However, the duo haven’t had a lot of opportunities with the top order firing. Hence, they will look to cash in whenever a chance comes. Moreover, both of them haven’t bowled much as well in this season. In fact, both Hooda and Pathan have bowled just one over each so far in this season.

Rashid Khan has been bowling really well but has picked up just nine wickets in this season so far. Moreover, he has an excellent economy of 5.61. He has been a massive threat to the opposition batsmen and continues to be so.

Shahbaz Nadeem has featured in three games and has been on the expensive side while picking up a couple of wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the tournament poorly but he’s found his rhythm as the tournament has progressed. He is bowling well at the moment and will want to continue and build his good form as the IPL moves to the business end of the tournament.

Sandeep Sharma has bowled well barring the odd game or two. He has nine wickets in as many games and has a decent economy of 7.60 in this tournament.

Khaleel Ahmed has been excellent for SRH in the last three games as he has picked up seven wickets. He produced a match-winning spell of 3/30 in the last game against KKR.