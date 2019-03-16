×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Team Preview

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
113   //    16 Mar 2019, 23:54 IST

Chennai Super Kings were the winners of the competition last year
Chennai Super Kings were the winners of the competition last year

The 3-time champions would be gearing up for another season of IPL with a team that would on the first impression, just like last year, look a bit old and jaded. But then it was the same old and jaded unit that wiped the floor with everyone and won the tournament.

The key and mantra with CSK has always been consistency and 2019 doesn't look much different. They've kept most of the same and added Mohit Sharma into the side to provide the fast bowling option. The "Whistle Podu" team would be raring to go and defend the title that they won last year.

Strengths

The biggest strength has to be the core Indian group that is part of the team. With Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni, and Jadhav they have a more than able core group which provides them with the flexibility in team composition and allows them to try different team combinations.

To add to it, the plethora of options in all departments be it opening the innings (Rayudu, Watson or Du Plessis) or lower order (Billings, Jadeja, and Bravo) or even the bowling unit. The team is stacked with resources for all departments.

Weakness

There aren't too many to pinpoint but one thing that does stand out is the comparative weakness of the bowling unit as compared to the batting unit. If Watson and Raina bowl well on a given day then the side morphs into something completely different but if they can't then their bowling is comparatively a weaker proposition.

Watson has been in blistering form of late
Watson has been in blistering form of late

Key Players

A lot will depend on how Watson fares in the team because he's one player that can get on a roll after one good game. CSK would be banking on him to find form early as it would solve a lot of their problems. Dwayne Bravo would be crucial as well for the team because in recent times in different T20 leagues he's gone for a few.

Squad

MS Dhoni (C & WK), KM Asif, Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lungi Ngidi, Suresh Raina, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, David Willey

Prediction

A top 4 finish is pretty much a certainty with the Yellow Brigade. Championship Contention? Well, let's just say they would be one of the favourites when the season begins.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Shane Watson
IPL 2019: Key players for Chennai Super Kings this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ongoing rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings schedule for first two weeks
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 stats that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 weaknesses in the Chennai Super Kings squad
RELATED STORY
5 players whose IPL careers dwindled after leaving Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best internationally retired player's from each team
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who have played for both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 batting sides in the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should target for next year's IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us