3 biggest steals in IPL history

The Indian Premier League has provided opportunities for many youngsters, and has also served as a valuable source of income for others. The standard of cricket been consistently high in the league, and the commitment of the franchises and their owners in spending big money to get the best players is a major reason for that.

But there have also been occasions of teams signing players for low cost, only to see them become stars for the team. Here, we look at the 3 biggest steals in IPL history.

Note: Only the players who cost less than INR 1 crore at time of buying have been considered

#3 Sohail Tanvir, Rajasthan Royals, 2008 (USD 100,000 = INR 40 Lakh approx)

The Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals had a great season in the inaugural edition of IPL, and they ended up lifting the trophy. Yusuf Pathan was their all-round hero, and their batsmen as well as bowlers contributed heavily in their campaign.

One great inclusion in the team was Sohail Tanvir, who won the Purple Cap for picking up most wickets that season. His stats were simply phenomenal as he picked up 22 wickets in 11 matches, averaging an exceptional 12.09 with a great economy rate of 6.46.

Tanvir hasn't been allowed to play in the IPL since then, as the BCCI imposed restrictions on Pakistani players playing in the league. But for that price, Tanvir was an absolute steal for the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

