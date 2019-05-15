×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: The phoenix that is Delhi Capitals

Sumant Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
417   //    15 May 2019, 03:54 IST

As the world recovers from a nail-biting, dramatic and thrilling grand finale, it's time to look back at the season gone by.

Another edition of the world's biggest franchise cricket tournament has been completed. Now, let's take a step back and look at the history of the tournament.

If you look closely, actually even if you don't look closely, you will notice that the Indian carnival of cricket once contained a peculiar team. This team was always filled with fabulous, multi-talented players, international stars, power-hitters, and excellent bowlers. They had it all. However, somehow, this team's stars always refused to align.

Inexplicably, they were unable to crack the so-called "winning formula" that other teams understood so easily. Yes, if you haven't guessed it already, I'm talking about the Delhi Daredevils.

The Double D's were perennial underachievers. All that promise, all that talent, went unfulfilled season after season.

In a bid to resurrect their fortunes, they roped in the legendary Ricky Ponting and the two-time-winning KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir to lead them in IPL 2018. They also roped in young stars Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane.

They believed for sure that with such a versatile squad at their disposal, they could count on the experienced Gambhir to lead their troops to victory.

IPL 2018: Delhi's Fall
Delhi Daredevils at IPL 2018

The hope that was crushed

What followed was a horror run. Delhi lost 5 out of the first 6 games. Halfway through the season, Gambhir stepped down as the Delhi Daredevils skipper. Any hopes that DD were harbouring of reaching the playoffs and winning their maiden title were crushed.

Delhi were hurting badly.

Advertisement

Shortly after Shreyas Iyer was named Gambhir's successor, the youngster stated in a press conference, "I'm really loving the responsibility they've put upon me and also the faith they've shown upon me. I love facing challenges and it's a great opportunity for me to prove myself and get the team to the highest level possible."

Iyer was handed the reigns of a wounded horse. Wounded yes, but not out of the race just yet.

Ponting stated in the same press conference, "It's my job, it's Gautam's job and it's all the players' job to make Shreyas's job as easy as possible on the field."

Surely, handing a 23-year old the mantle of captaincy, that too of a failing team, was an enormous gamble. But did that stop the Daredevils from backing their decision? Of course not, because that's what true Daredevils do.

Iyer's arrival as skipper didn't exactly save Delhi, but not much more could have been expected from the captain of a sinking ship. Iyer led his team as well as he could have, and refused to give up even when faced with inevitable loss.

Despite the fact that the Daredevils finished the tournament as the last ranked team, the incumbent Delhi captain garnered praise from all corners for his fearless captaincy in the face of adversity. IPL 2018 was done and dusted.

Dawn of a new era

Let's fast forward to December 2018. Right before the IPL 2019 auction was about to take place, a function was organized in Delhi by the team owners GMR Group and JSW Sports. In this function, something historic happened.

Delhi Daredevils was renamed as the Delhi Capitals and a new jersey, along with a new team kit, were unveiled. The old bruised and battered Delhi Daredevils had decided to start afresh.

As the team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, "The new name symbolizes Delhi’s identity and just like the city, we are aiming to be the centre of all action going forward."

Delhi's team management made some wise moves during the following IPL auctions and put together a solid squad, with the perfect blend of experience and youth. With Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, and Mohammed Kaif at the helm, the Delhi Capitals collectively appeared as a formidable new unit.

However, among the public and fans, there was still a lingering uncertainty. Delhi had had formidable teams in the past as well, but it had never turned out well for them. What if this season was the same?

The same old team in a new jersey?
The same old team in a new jersey?

IPL 2019 - The trial by fire

Time waits for no man, or woman, and the 2019 edition finally arrived in March. In their first match of the season, Delhi's big guns fired.

On the back of Rishabh Pant's brutal 78* (27), Colin Ingram's 47 (32), and Shikhar Dhawan's 43 (36), the Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs. They had come out in the new season and made a serious statement.

"This is New Delhi," they said. And they meant every word of it.

Match after match, Delhi showed why they weren't to be underestimated. This wasn't the old Daredevils, who had made a habit of losing. This was the new Delhi Capitals, emerging from the shadows into the spotlight.

Shreyas Iyer became the face of the reincarnated team, and he led his troops marvelously. When they were needed, each of the players in the XI fired - the batsmen as well as the bowlers..

Whether it was Dhawan and Shaw blasting their way in the powerplays to provide them a good start, the pace battery of Rabada and Ishant, the spin twins of Mishra and Lamichhane, the skipper Iyer anchoring the innings, or the fearsome Pant carting bowlers all over the ground, every man made his contribution to turn Delhi into a powerful unit.

Yes, when you have a team filled with youngsters, mistakes are bound to happen. And they did. Shaw, Pant, Lamichhane and Keemo Paul all made mistakes, but what mattered the most was what they learned from their blunders.

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers
IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers

Delhi Capitals overcame their shortcomings, and marched on to the IPL playoffs. The morale of the team was high. The team atmosphere had become such that they were brimming with confidence and self-belief.

When they clashed against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Vizag, it was their young guns that won it for them. Led by Ishant Sharma's two-fer and Keemo Paul's three-fer, Delhi restricted the Sunrisers to 162. And what followed was a masterclass from Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant.

Delhi won the Eliminator despite a stumble towards the end. By winning a knockout game for the first time, the Capitals created history.

The Qualifier 2 against CSK wasn't as rosy. DC managed to put up a total of 147 on the board. Against a team like CSK, 147 wasn't enough, and their veteran openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson led the chase for them.

One thing was for sure though: the Capitals did not surrender. Despite their under-par total, they fought till the end and played like true sportsmen.

Delhi's IPL 2019 came to an end with that match. But what the team accomplished over the course of the tournament was nothing short of phenomenal.

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi
IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

The phoenix spreads its wings

What this Delhi Capitals side achieved over the course of one and a half months will be remembered for a long time. From finishing at the bottom of the points table to finishing as the 2nd runners-up, Delhi have proven that they are not the Delhi of old anymore.

This new group of men are fearless, hard-working and relish challenges. They have the self-belief to not only face these challenges, but to pass with flying colours. They have repaid the faith shown in them by their loyal fans.

This is the start of a new era for the Delhi franchise. From the ashes of Delhi Daredevils, a phoenix has risen. The phoenix spreads its wings and announces to the world, "I'm back".

That's right, this is New Delhi. Watch out. The phoenix has been reborn.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Hold your heads high Delhi Capitals, this is just the beginning
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals could be the dark horses in the upcoming season of the IPL                  
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 reasons why Delhi Capitals would be tough to beat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing where Delhi Capitals are going wrong
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Eliminator 1 - Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals’ probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Qualifier 2: 3 Delhi Capitals players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why Delhi Capitals will win the match 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
No Result
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May
KXIP 183/6 (20.0 ov)
KKR 185/3 (18.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
KXIP VS KKR live score
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May
RR 115/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 121/5 (16.1 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May
SRH 175/7 (20.0 ov)
RCB 178/6 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May
CSK 131/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 132/4 (18.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
CSK VS MI live score
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May
SRH 162/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 165/8 (19.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 2 wickets
SRH VS DC live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May
DC 147/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 151/4 (19.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Final | Sun, 12 May
MI 149/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 148/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 1 run
MI VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us