×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Three bold predictions for the tournament 

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Feature
362   //    04 Apr 2019, 10:16 IST

RCB have started their IPL campaign on a low note.
RCB have started their IPL campaign on a low note.

The Indian Premier League is a ruthless and unsparing tournament, given its awe, the stage it provides and the influence it has in the cricketing career of involved players. At the same time, IPL is also pretty unpredictable as miracles have taken place in the past and there's no reason why one can say it won't happen today and tomorrow in the tournament.

Despite all odds, all the eight franchises aim to hand over cherishable moments to their fans and followers by reaching the playoffs and presenting a strong case for themselves to be crowned as the victorious team, the champions, the winners of the tournament. Mumbai Indians have proved it time and again how a team can bounce back even after the poorest of starts. RCB have proved how easily a team can lose the finals of a tournament even after defeating the opposition mercilessly throughout the season in 2016.

Predicting the results and outcomes in this game of uncertainty is certainly a tough task to do; that's why every big call made in the context of IPL becomes bold inevitably. Here are three such predictions for the remainder of this IPL:

#3 Hardik Pandya to smash IPL's fastest fifty

Hardik Pandya's power-hitting skills are evident in the whole cricketing world.
Hardik Pandya's power-hitting skills are evident in the whole cricketing world.

Is there even a hint of doubt regarding Hardik Pandya's power-hitting abilities, especially in the shortest format of the game? Well, we all have watched Pandya sailing the ball over the boundary ropes more often than not. Pandya's three sixes in three balls against the likes of Adam Zampa, Shadab Khan and so on. In fact, Pandya has hit a hat-trick of sixes five times across all the formats.

With Pandya gaining his lost touch in Mumbai's encounter against Chennai by scoring 25 off just 8 deliveries, he has sent a message that the current record of fastest IPL fifty, off 14 balls, is under threat.

Assuming that Pandya gives continuity to his Midas touch and gets to bat for a longer period of time, expect him to break the current record of fastest IPL fifty, held by his close friend KL Rahul in the ongoing tournament.

#2 Delhi Capitals to make it to the playoffs

Delhi Capitals: A rich blend of energy, youth, and experience
Delhi Capitals: A rich blend of energy, youth, and experience

Delhi Capitals might not have started the campaign in the best manner possible, but there's no doubt that their team has shown utter dedication and energy on the field to win every battle they face. A team ingrained with the talented, zealous youths running high on adrenaline can surely give headaches to the opposition.

Advertisement

This Delhi team looks balanced and all set to make way for themselves to the playoffs. Delhi, in their first four games, have won two; ideally, it should have been three but Sam Curran had other plans for his team. However, their defeats were not one-sided at all. At some stage of the lost matches, it seemed as if they could eventually win but things don't go as expected on every occasion, do they?

With good team management, comprising of legends like Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, and Mohammad Kaif, as well as a squad of energetic, dexterous and slick performers, I predict Delhi Capitals to capitalize on the smallest of advantages or opportunities and finally book a spot in the IPL playoffs.

#1 Sam Curran to win the Purple Cap

Sam Curran saved his team KXIP from the mouth of defeat through his magnificent bowling performance
Sam Curran saved his team KXIP from the mouth of defeat through his magnificent bowling performance

The wunderkind from England, Sam Curran has gained all the hype after replacing a legend like Chris Gayle in the opening slot and then winning a nearly-lost match with unprecedented bowling miracles.

After getting a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals, which resulted in a batting collapse, Curran has got six wickets in his name, in just 6.2 overs. KXIP have done well in the tournament and enjoy the first seat in the IPL points table. So, the probability of KXIP booking a spot in the top 4 is high. It allows Curran to bowl more overs compared to equally threating bowlers like Shreyas Gopal and Yuzvendra Chahal who could have also achieved the feat, only if their teams were as likely to reach the playoffs.

Thus, my bold prediction tells that Sam Curran will end up as IPL's leading wicket-taker in this edition of the grand tournament.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kings XI Punjab Hardik Pandya Sam Curran MI vs CSK KXIP vs DC
Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC - 3 Mistakes cost the game for Delhi capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: 5 key moments in the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who were brilliant for Kings XI Punjab other than Sam Curran
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 knocks by Virender Sehwag in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sam Curran becomes youngest player to pick up a hat-trick in the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: The best captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals could be the dark horses in the upcoming season of the IPL                  
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals and the Great Collapse
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How Kings XI Punjab turned the match around against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals' stunning collapse from 144/3 to 152 all out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us