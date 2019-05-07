IPL 2019: Three players underutilized by Royal Challengers Banglore

Now that the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is reaching its final stage, its time we take a look back at the sides that did well and the sides that couldn't get it together. The entertainment and action we witnessed this year were brilliant and that is what we have come to expect every time.

Some teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, etc have now made a habit of performing well every year but some teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab have been dealing with problems every IPL. This year again, we saw RCB crumble as they lost their first 6 games.

The Virat Kohli led side is full of superstars and still, they just don't seem to get it right. The team combination is one thing RCB always mess up. They drop some players for performing badly in one game, while many aren't dropped even if they don't perform in every single game.

So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the three players that RCB should have played more matches.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

When RCB bought Shimron Hetmyer in the auctions, many RCB fans thought that they now have a solution to their middle order problems but that was not to be as Hetmyer just scored 15 runs in his first 4 matches and was dropped immediately.

That was wrong decision to drop Hetmyer as the West Indian is a match winner on any given day and just as Rohit Sharma stuck with Kieron Pollard, if Kohli would have backed Hetmyer, maybe they would have won more matches.

The hard-hitting West Indian showed his capability in RCB's last game against SRH in which he scored a match-winning 75 and ones think that if Hetmyer would have been given more chances, he could have shown the RCB faithful much more of his power.

