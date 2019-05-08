IPL 2019: Three players who failed to live up to the expectations

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 569 // 08 May 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar - Image Courtesy ( BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Indian Premier League is one of the most popular leagues in the world. One of the reasons for this huge popularity is that it is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world. It is not easy to predict which players will do well in the season as the league is very competitive. While some new stars emerge every year from the tournament, some big names have to bite the dust.

There are some world class players who can have an offseason in the league due to the sheer competitiveness and quality of the opposition. Even this season, we saw that there are players who were expected to light up the league but they failed to do so.

Their franchises and fans were expecting big things from them but they failed to meet the expectations.

Let us look at some of the highly rated players who had a poor season in the IPL this year.

#1 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar - Image Courtesy ( BCCI/IPLT20.com)

This has been a great year for Vijay Shankar. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was impressive in patches for the Indian team. The 28-year-old lacks experience at the highest level but he showed that he has the technique to do well in any conditions. These performances earned him a spot in the Indian squad for the World Cup.

He was high on confidence coming into the tournament. So it was obvious that fans and critics had high expectations from him coming into the tournament. The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder has failed to make his mark with either bat or ball this season.in to

Shankar has scored just 219 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of less than 20. His bowling stats are even worse as he has taken just one wicket whole season. The 2 seasons old cricketer has been so ordinary with the ball that some are questioning his all-rounder tag.

1 / 3 NEXT