IPL 2019: Three reasons why Delhi Capitals can reach the playoffs this year

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
419   //    19 Mar 2019, 23:14 IST

Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly give plenty of value additions to the team in terms of strategy
Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly give plenty of value additions to the team in terms of strategy

The performance of the Delhi Franchise right through IPL history had been disappointing to say the least. Year after year, the Daredevils had become the punching bag for the stronger teams. In 11 years of IPL history, the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils had reached the playoffs only on three occasions. They are yet to reach the finals of an IPL season.

The constant chopping and changing policy of the franchise never allowed the players to settle down as a team. One look at the players released by DD in the past would vouch for that. Delhi let players of the caliber of AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Ross Taylor, David Warner, Tillakratne Dilshan, and Andre Russell slip off their hands. That was reflected in their horror performances across seasons.

For once, the now Delhi Capitals have got their composition perfect this time around. The fact that the old nemesis Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly are joining hands to manage the franchise this year might improve their chances of success. There are three other factors which could contribute to Delhi Capitals reaching the playoffs this year.

#3 Strong bowling attack

Trent Boult, the highest wicket-taker for Delhi last year will once again be the spearhead of the attack
Trent Boult, the highest wicket-taker for Delhi last year will once again be the spearhead of the attack

In the IPL auction 2019, the Delhi Capitals retained the overseas fast bowlers Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris. At the auction, they bought the West Indies fast bowler Keemo Paul and the Indian veteran Ishant Sharma. The existing Indian fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel lend a lot of depth to Delhi’s team’s fast bowling resources.

Last year Delhi was unlucky to miss out the services of Rabada for the entire season due to injury. But this year Delhi have a potent opening bowling combination with the presence of Rabada and Boult. The change bowlers Morris and Ishant Sharma are equally dangerous. Boult was Delhi’s highest wicket-taker in last year’s IPL with 18 wickets.

In spin department, the Delhi Capitals have the experienced Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and the Nepal bowler Sandeep Lamichhane in their ranks. Mishra is the second highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 146 wickets to his name. Lamichhane was Delhi’s most economical bowler last year with an economy rate of 6.83.

For the first time in IPL history, the Delhi Franchise have  a balanced potent bowling line-up to restrict the opposition to a moderate total.


IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shikhar Dhawan Trent Boult T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
