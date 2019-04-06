IPL 2019: Three reasons why RCB can still make it to the playoffs

RCB still have reasons to believe that they can make it into the playoffs this year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

A struggling Royal Challengers Banglore side took the field against an upbeat Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday and they were put into bat by Dinesh Karthik.

The home side scored 205 runs in their 20 overs and until the 16th over of the KKR innings, RCB were strolling towards their first victory, but a superhuman performance from Andre Russell ensured that RCB lost their fifth consecutive match in this year's IPL.

Although many RCB fans would have almost given up hope about their team making it into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League this year after witnessing something like that, there still are some reasons to believe that if you can get on a run of victories, then anything is possible in this format.

So, in this slideshow, we look at the 3 reasons why RCB can still make it through to the playoffs.

#3 They seem to have gotten their team combination right

Virat Kohli might have finally got his team combination right ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI )

This has been RCB's main cause for criticism as this year as they just haven't been getting the team combination right at the start of the IPL, but against KKR, Virat Kohli just might have found the best combination to go forward with for the remainder of the tournament.

They dropped Shimron Hetmyer to go for Tim Southee to strengthen their bowling attack and they got in Pawan Negi for Umesh Yadav to make up for the batting numbers. Negi's inclusion turned out to be brilliant as he was brilliant on the field and with the ball.

Also, RCB played some very good cricket against KKR and those were individual mistakes that cost them the game. They were sloppy in the field and Mohammed Siraj had a very bad day with the ball and on the field.

If Kohli's men sharpen up a little bit on the field and also improve their death bowling, then they can be a really frightening side

