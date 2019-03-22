×
IPL 2019: Three records that can be broken

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
88   //    22 Mar 2019, 14:09 IST

Can Suresh Raina become the first batsman to score 5000 runs in the IPL?
Can Suresh Raina become the first batsman to score 5000 runs in the IPL?

We are just two days away from the start of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. The tournament will kick-off with a South Indian derby as the defending champions Chennai Super Kings square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk on March 23rd.

As always, there is plenty of excitement in the air for the Indian Premier League. After a highly successful season last year, the benchmark for success for the current season is pretty high. Like every season, many new faces will grace the stage with and against the superstars of the game

There are also a plethora of records up for grabs which are set to whet the appetite of all the cricket fans.

Today, in this article, we will have a look at three records that can be broken in this IPL-

#3 A century of wins as a leader for MS Dhoni [94]

MS Dhoni as a Leader
MS Dhoni as a Leader

Every day MS Dhoni steps onto a cricket field these days - whether it is for India or for the Chennai Super Kings, a plethora of records galore for the mercurial captain. The only IPL skipper to take his side [CSK] to the finals for a record seven occasions, Dhoni is all set to become the first captain to notch up 100 IPL wins.

As things stand currently, MSD has 94 wins in 159 matches for CSK [2008-2018] and Rising Pune Supergiant [2016], and six more wins will see him do something that no other captain has ever managed to achieve. To understand the magnitude of Dhoni's achievement, we should take a look at what other captains have achieved.

The closest to Dhoni in terms of IPL wins is Gautam Gambhir, who won 71 out of 129 games with a win percentage of 55.03, while Rohit Sharma has 51 wins under his belt in 89 games as a leader.

1 / 2 NEXT
