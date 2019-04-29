IPL 2019: Three success mantras for Delhi Capitals this season

Delhi Capitals (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

After a long wait of 6 years, Delhi Capitals have finally managed to qualify for playoffs.

More than an achievement, it comes as a big relief to the entire team management. After all, with their poor show year after year, understandably, they were under pressure to deliver results this season.

Last time, they qualified was way back in 2012 under the leadership of the Indian legend, Virender Sehwag. Not only there were not qualifying for playoffs for so many years but were also disappointed by the never-ending series of dismal performances that had them ending their season at the very bottom of the IPL points table every year. Needless to say, it was a heartbreaking experience not only for the owners and players, but equally for the people of Delhi.

Consequently, they were tagged as the ‘underdogs’ and just like every year, nothing meaningful was really expected out of Delhi Capitals this 2019 season

In a serious effort to change thing around and leave the baggage behind, the owners (JSW Group and GMR Group) changed the team’s name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals to have a completely fresh start to their new IPL journey.

However, despite their poor show last season, the team management kept faith in their squad and retained as many as 14 players and strategically traded back their former player, the flamboyant Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan to strengthen their top order. In addition, they roped in arguably India’s most successful captain Sourav Ganguly to join the squad as an official advisor.

And today, unexpectedly to many, they went on to become the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

As their slogan says “This Is New Delhi”, without a doubt, Delhi Capitals is certainly playing like a brand new team with immense confidence. Let’s closely review the three success mantras for Delhi Capitals this season:

#1 A very strong top four

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

As they say, the performance of the top order is extremely vital for any team’s success and this season, Delhi Capitals are blessed not only to have quality openers, the young 19-year-old Prithvi Shaw and experienced Shikhar Dhawan but also, followed by very talented, the captain, Shreyas Iyer at No. 3 and new revelation to Indian circuit, Rishabh Pant at No.4.

Almost every time, they ensured the team had a decent start to the innings and on most occasions, one of them carried all the way through to end the inning on a good note. Just among themselves, up until now, they have scored approximately 75% of the team runs (1457 runs out of total Delhi Capitals 1987 runs with 11 half centuries) – absolutely remarkable!

As a top order batsman, they had a task cut out and they have undoubtedly fulfilled the responsibility equally amongst themselves. Without a doubt, they have been the biggest strength of the Delhi Capitals this season and should they continue to form in the coming days, we just may end up seeing a new IPL winner this year.

