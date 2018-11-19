IPL 2019: 3 teams who should acquire Anton Devcich

Omkar Mankame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 19 Nov 2018, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The IPL auction ,2019 is fast approaching and the T20 specialists around the world are seeking a spot in the best T20 league in the world.

All the teams have already announced their retained players and have parted ways with those not fitting in their scheme of things anymore. In the upcoming auction, fresh faces and old stalwarts will be pooled together for a few places in the eight teams.

Anton Devcich

One name that will be eager to showcase its talent in the IPL is New Zealand’s all-rounder Anton Devcich. The bearded cricketer has developed himself into a T20 freelancer, an option many of the New Zealand cricketers are opting for in recent times. Devcich has already been a part of the Pakistan Super League, the Caribbean Premier League, the Global T20 and the Afghanistan Premier League.

The 33-year old has been successful in these leagues, and his performances have improved with him growing wiser. Devcich holds the experience of 122 T20 matches in which he has scored 2663 runs with 18 half-centuries at a strike rate of 132.

In the limited opportunities with the ball, he has snared 62 wickets with his left-arm spin at an economy rate of 7.24. Being a live-wire in the field, Devcich can contribute in all three departments. Here are the three teams who will be stronger with Anton Devcich in the squad.

#3 Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils

The Delhi franchise had a disastrous campaign in 2018. The team won only one match from its first six encounters. It resulted in Gautam Gambhir stepping down as the captain and Shreyas Iyer being promoted as the leader. Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics and Prithvi Shaw’s brilliant debut season were the highlights for Delhi Daredevils, but they still ended at the last position in the league phase.

For the upcoming season, DD released 10 of their players and now have three overseas players spots that can be filled in the auction. One of these spots can be used to acquire Anton Devcich. The New Zealand all-rounder can cover the areas where the Daredevils need help.

The Daredevils struggled this year due to a lack of big hitter in the end overs. Vijay Shankar could not quite perform as expected and was released by the franchise. Devcich can come in handy in such situations where the team needs acceleration in the death overs. He will add value with his part-time spin as well.

1 / 3 NEXT