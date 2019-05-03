IPL 2019: Three unsold players who could have helped RCB qualify for the playoffs

RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore endued yet another difficult season as they crashed out of the tournament in the league stage itself again. They lost each of their first 6 games and were on the verge of creating an unwanted record. Their weaknesses were exposed in the very first game itself when they were bundled out for 70 against CSK.

Even before they played half of their games, it was quite obvious that they would be knocked out in the group stage itself. They managed to paper over their cracks with 4 wins in the next 5 games, but their loss against Delhi Capitals derailed their campaign. Their next game against RR was washed out and that ended their extremely slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

They were particularly weak in some areas of the game, and they would have regretted some of the decisions made at the auction. Here's a look at three unsold players who could have helped RCB qualify for the playoffs.

#3 Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary is an IPL veteran and has been a part of the tournament since the beginning. He has been a part of the Indian Premier League on 10 occasions, and his experience is something that most teams would have wanted. However, the middle-order batsman failed to find any takers at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

RCB bought Shivam Dube for a massive ₹5 crore, but he failed to do anything of note. Even Akshdeep Nath couldn't set the stage on fire, and the team lacked a proper Indian batsman in the middle-order.

Tiwary was excellent for RPS in 2017 and excelled for them in multiple roles. However, he couldn't replicate the same performances in the next season for KXIP as he didn't get enough chances. The 33-year-old has an average of 29.08 and has a strike rate of 116 in T20 cricket.

Someone with Manoj Tiwary's ability would have been a massive addition to the playing XI and his experience might have helped them swing a couple of results in their favor.

