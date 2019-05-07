IPL 2019: Top 10 most Retweeted Tweets

Virat Kohli (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

India, 7th May, 2019: After the action-packed group stage of IPL 2019, fans not only enjoyed live cricket action on the field, but they also smashed it out of the park on Twitter. Twitter is the where IPL 2019 conversation happens, and the conversations this season were led by the cricketers on the platform.

All eyes will shortly turn towards the finals. As we get onto the playoffs, here are the top 10 most retweeted Tweets from #IPL2019.

1. Virat Kohli: Fans of RCB stood by their captain despite their performance at the IPL. That didn’t go unnoticed by skipper Virat Kohli and his tweet became the most retweeted tweet of the season.

Thank you guys for all the love & support - the entire team including the fans, the ground staff & the support staff! Promise to come back stronger next year. ನೀವು ಇಲ್ಲಾಂದ್ರೆ ನಾವು ಏನು ಅಲ್ಲಾ 🙏🏼 @RCBTweets #RCB #RCBBoldArmy #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Elyhdd9daG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 5, 2019

2. IPL: No game feels like an away game for Chennai, and that’s because the chants for never stop! This heartwarming gesture by CSK skipper caught the attention of the fans on & off the field.

3. CSK: Thala’s innings turned the match on its head with a last ball six vs RR. Naan veezhven endru ninaithayo! & fans agree with this quote from CSK.

4. CSK’s Twitter game is clearly on fire, here’s some friendly banter between them and KKR.

5. It’s isn’t every day you see a Punjabi speaking Tamil, but that’s exactly what Bhajji did and the Superkings fans loved it!

6. Even film stars from the South enjoyed CSK and Dhoni’s on field exploits. Here’s Siddharth giving Mahi a big salute!

There was never and will never again be a cricketing phenomenon like #DHONI. The result doesn't matter, the points don't matter, that was a major win for #MSD. His calm is a super power. I salute you superman. You have changed cricket forever. ❤️ #RCBvCSK — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 21, 2019

7. Possibly the cutest Tweet of the season, Ziva encouraging her dad on the field obviously touched everyone’s hearts.

8. A close unexpected finish swung RCB’s way. No wonder it prompted a Tweet from Kohli, and a reaction from his fans.

Last night it went down to the wire but happy to get the desired result. 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/3WTLZtlFVN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 20, 2019

9. From one India captain to another. Fans love it, and why not?

10. What a debut for the pacer Alzarri Joseph from Windies. Even the master blaster couldn’t stop himself from talking about the young boy.

I wish I could’ve been there to witness a brilliant spell of bowling by our new @mipaltan teammate Alzarri Joseph.#MumbaiIndians' fight today was just fantastic.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/ASVqTyN6rR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 6, 2019