IPL 2019: Top 4 individual knocks from the Week 1

The Indian Premier League and controversies go hand in hand and it has been not so different in the 12th edition and we are only into the first week of the tournament.

R Ashwin sparked a debate in the cricketing world when he ran out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end when the batsman had left his crease little too soon and later RCB were at the wrong end of an umpiring howler against MI which saw Virat Kohli’s men lose their second consecutive game in IPL 2019.

Amid controversies, IPL 2019 has been full of entertainment for fans as there have been quite a few high scoring games so far. As far as the results in terms of batting first or second, it has been even so far, with 4 results going each while defending a score and chasing them down.

Even though its early days, the top 3 teams that look like a settled unit have to be Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. While CSK and KKR have won both their opening games, SRH lost their first match by a close margin and then got off the mark with a resounding win in the second game against Royals.

There have been some scintillating batting performances already in IPL 2019 and lets look at the top 4 of them.

#4 David Warner - 85(53) vs KKR

After his one year ban, the whole world was waiting for the Aussie opener to see how he goes about in this edition of IPL. Lets not forget that he’s a legend of this league already and in terms of runs too, the left hander is the most successful overseas batsman.

Even though SRH managed to reach the finals without their star batsman in 2018, they had missed the fireworks at the top.

The southpaw expressed himself in the opening game against KKR at the Eden Gardens and showed no glimpses of nerves after coming back into top cricket. Dinesh Karthik opened the bowling with leg spinner Piyush Chawla in order to not provide pace to Warner at the top but the batsman was smart enough to use his reverse sweeps to unsettle the bowler.

Warner smashed all the bowlers with disdain and just when he was looking good to score a hundred, he was dismissed for 85 and that came off just 53 balls, which included 9 fours and 3 sixes. He was back in the limelight for all the right reasons.

