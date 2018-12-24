IPL 2019: Top 5 favourites

IPL 2019

IPL (Indian Premier League) auction witnessed a whopping ₹ 106.80 crores worth of spent on players. With the conclusion of IPL auction held in Jaipur, the management of each franchise have started casting the nets for their counterparts. As IPL being the most prominent league across the globe, the world is eyeing on the teams that would be set-up by the team management. We witnessed some of the astounding buys by the team owners.

Varun Chakaravarthy, a 27-year-old TNPL-emerged spinner bagged up as much as ₹ 80.4 million and the same amount enjoyed by Jaydev Unadkat, a fast bowler featured in the Indian national team. These two were the costliest buys of IPL auction 2018. Now everything has set up, the team squad is full so the gratification of IPL owners to set up a lethal team for their along-runners. Here is the listing of top 5 favourites who may emerge as the winner of IPL 2019. This list is based on the current performance of players, strength of the squad and quality players.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings can pat it back as they have the highest number of victories in the history of IPL along with Mumbai Indians. With MS Dhoni as a leader in the team make a massive difference in the dressing room. No one is close to MS Dhoni’s potential to lead a team. A plethora of national and international players the likes of Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Lungi Ngidi are adding strength to the team. With three IPL trophies under its hat, Chennai is upright favourites for IPL 2019.

#2 Mumbai Indians

With Rohit Sharma, one of the most destructive players in the team, Mumbai Indian are at high chances of winning this season of IPL. Rohit Sharma can turn the battle around on his day with his destructive batting capabilities. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh are there to compliment the strength of this team.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Yes, of course, we can’t forget to put this team among the favourites as they have managed to put some of the key and quick run-getters into the squad. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Joss Butler, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson are the ones who can change the scenario of any game irrespective of the team that they are playing with. The inaugural winner of IPL that held in 2008 is eager to emulate their success this time around. This team holds all the capabilities to win this season, but it would be interesting to see how they adapt to the situation.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore

To be a condor, Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been the favourites in IPL, but the fortune didn’t bestow the kindness to this team. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers being the two prominent players in the team, it would be interesting to see this team around the season. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are the two unrelenting players in terms of pulling down the sixes out of the park. Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali, Henrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal are the top guns for this team. It would be worth watching that how RCB performs in the league. Will the fortune turn this time around?

#5 Kolkata Night Riders

Two times IPL champion, Kolkata Knight Riders must have been in search of an IPL trophy after 2014. If you look at the squad of KKR, the likes of Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Andre Russel, Kuldeep Yadav and of course Dinesh Karthik, the leader of the team are strengthening the aspirations of the team management. Sunil Narine is one of the key players in this team as he may come in handy with the bat too. With such a kind of destructive team strength, it has the potential to outperform any team on any given day.

Irrespective of the team strength, any team can take the trophy home. It entirely depends on the performance of the playing eleven on a particular day. Let’s see what the IPL has to offer.

