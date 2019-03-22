×
IPL 2019: Top Indian players who will be making their 'much-awaited' comebacks this season

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    22 Mar 2019, 08:15 IST

The IPL has unearthed some of the best Indian talents in the past eleven years and will certainly continue doing so. The 12th edition which kicks off on March 23 promises to be more exciting as players like the 16-year-old Prayas Ray Barman (bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.5 crore) and 18-year-old Prabhsimran Singh (bought by the Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.8 crore) will be in action for the very first time.

And then, there are players who will be returning to the league after missing out on the lucrative contracts in the previous editions. Let us look at three Indian players who will be making a comeback to the IPL this season.

#1. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders (2008-2010) before moving to the 2009 winners and now-defunct, Deccan Chargers in 2011. Ishant's best IPL performance came in 2013 after he joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013-2015) due to the termination of Deccan Chargers from the league. Though he played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab after his stint with the Sunrisers, he failed to create any sort of an impact with his bowling.

The Delhiite, who has so far taken 59 wickets in 76 IPL matches (best figures being 5/12), went unsold at the 2018 IPL auction with a base price of INR 75 lakhs. Nevertheless, he attracted bids this time around- courtesy his exploits with the cherry and was bought by the Delhi Capitals at the 2019 auction for INR 1.1 crore.

When asked about his IPL contract, Ishant said, "I'm pretty excited to do well for this season. I think it’s a great opportunity for me to do well in white-ball cricket, [to replicate] what I’ve been doing with the red ball. I think it’s a great opportunity for me to come back".

And, on his probable World Cup spot, Ishant added, "Why not? To be honest, I’m always a positive guy and always think something good is going to happen to me. I have opportunities to avail in this IPL. The Indian team is still looking for a fourth seamer. Hopefully, I am that fourth seamer. Watch out for the comeback man who is pretty much excited to play in front of his 'home' fans at Kotla!



1 / 3 NEXT
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore Ishant Sharma Hanuma Vihari T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
