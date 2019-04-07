IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Alzarri Joseph's 6-12 helps Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs

Mumbai Indians, who were asked to bat first, made one change to their playing XI. Alzarri Joseph came into the side to replace the unavailable Lasith Malinga. On the other hand, Sunrisers fielded an unchanged side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a good first over producing a chance off the final ball but a drop by Siddarth Kaul gave Rohit Sharma another life. Mohammad Nabi did not allow Rohit to cause further damage as the Afghan spinner dismissed the Mumbai skipper in his very first over.

In the very next over, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Mumbai's No.3 Suryakumar Yadav to gave his side the second breakthrough. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, who replaced Yuvraj Singh, tried to stabilise the innings but the settled opener was dismissed by Siddarth Kaul in his very first over.

Siddarth Kaul made things worse for Mumbai by dismissing Krunal Pandya in his next over. Rashid Khan too joined the party by picking up the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians were in deep trouble at 86-6 in 16.3 overs before Kieron Pollard rescued his side. Pollard who scored 37 off the last 39 runs made by Mumbai Indians in the last two overs was dropped twice by Sunrisers' fielders. Pollard scored a total of 46 runs in just 26 balls to take his side to a respectable total of 136 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - gave excellent starts in the first four matches but that was not the case in this match. They got out in a span of four balls thereby exposing their middle order.

Alzarri Joseph started his IPL career with a wicket maiden by dismissing Warner. He later went onto pick five more wickets and destroyed the SRH batting line up. By registering IPL best bowling figures of 6-12, he helped Mumbai win the match by 40 runs.

Here's how Twitter reacted Mumbai win against Sunrisers:

Dream Debut for Alzarri Joseph. 🔥



Best ever figures in IPL. #SRHvMI — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 6, 2019

6/12 on debut in 3.4 overs. OMG Alzarri Joseph. Just 2 months back this guy played a test match when he lost his mother. And today this guy has setup IPL on fire just in his debut becoming the BEST IPL FIGURES BY A BOWLER beating Sohail Tanvir's 12 year old record. Hats off. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 6, 2019

Reminder : Joseph hasn't played a single T20 international match for Westindies, another brilliant pick by Mumbai Indians. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2019

Looks like West Indies is going to find their best playing XI for the World Cup at the end of IPL. #AlzarriJoseph — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 6, 2019

Wicket of David Warner with his first ball in IPL cricket. No gimmicks, no sloppy dancing, just a class non-celebration with his teammates. 22 year old Alzarri Joseph is already my favourite West Indian in the IPL. #SRHvsMI #IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 6, 2019

We are watching the Caribbean Premier League in India!!! — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 6, 2019

Alazzari Joseph:



First international wicket - Kohli



First IPL wicket - David Warner — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 6, 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad have no middle order. None. Glaring weakness to have. Teams are going to go after them more — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 6, 2019

Ambani ka paisa hai isliye jeeta. Kohli to IPL me 17 crore WROGN ke t-shirt bech kar kama rha na — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 6, 2019

Yesterday:

Andre Russell smashed 7 Sixes in 9 Balls...



Today:

Alzarri Joseph took 6 wickets in 22 Balls...



West Indies - The talent factory! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 6, 2019

IPL is just a 60-day training camp for West Indies players. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 6, 2019

This is the first time SRH have been bowled out for less than 100 runs in IPL history...



Courtesy: Alzarri Joseph — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 6, 2019

This is also the only way a Mumbai game could have ended on time. #okbye — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 6, 2019

Wicket with his first ball in IPL history.



Wicket with his last ball in his first match to break a record set in 2008 for best ever figures in the league.



Alzarri Joseph is living out fantasy cricket. #SRHvMI — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph Another fantastic and dominating performance by a west indian Player...bat ball fielding dancing singing...these Island players r stars — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) April 6, 2019

If Alzarri Joseph would have been in RCB, he would have been going for 20 an over. But he is under the right leadership and that makes all the difference.#SRHvMI — That RohitSharma Fan حمّاد (@chemistryhammad) April 6, 2019

