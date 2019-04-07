IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Alzarri Joseph's 6-12 helps Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
Mumbai Indians, who were asked to bat first, made one change to their playing XI. Alzarri Joseph came into the side to replace the unavailable Lasith Malinga. On the other hand, Sunrisers fielded an unchanged side.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a good first over producing a chance off the final ball but a drop by Siddarth Kaul gave Rohit Sharma another life. Mohammad Nabi did not allow Rohit to cause further damage as the Afghan spinner dismissed the Mumbai skipper in his very first over.
In the very next over, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Mumbai's No.3 Suryakumar Yadav to gave his side the second breakthrough. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, who replaced Yuvraj Singh, tried to stabilise the innings but the settled opener was dismissed by Siddarth Kaul in his very first over.
Siddarth Kaul made things worse for Mumbai by dismissing Krunal Pandya in his next over. Rashid Khan too joined the party by picking up the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.
Mumbai Indians were in deep trouble at 86-6 in 16.3 overs before Kieron Pollard rescued his side. Pollard who scored 37 off the last 39 runs made by Mumbai Indians in the last two overs was dropped twice by Sunrisers' fielders. Pollard scored a total of 46 runs in just 26 balls to take his side to a respectable total of 136 in 20 overs.
Sunrisers openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - gave excellent starts in the first four matches but that was not the case in this match. They got out in a span of four balls thereby exposing their middle order.
Alzarri Joseph started his IPL career with a wicket maiden by dismissing Warner. He later went onto pick five more wickets and destroyed the SRH batting line up. By registering IPL best bowling figures of 6-12, he helped Mumbai win the match by 40 runs.
