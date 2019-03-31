IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as SRH annihilate RCB, thanks to centuries by Warner and Bairstow

Warner scored his century off 54 balls (Pic credits: BCCI

In the past, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have churned out many thrillers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad but that was not the case today. The home team annihilated the visitors in front of a sea of orange.

Virat Kohli asked Sunrisers to bat and the decision turned sour for the Bangalore franchise within no time. During the powerplay, SRH openers - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner - competed with other to score runs. As a result, the home team 59 runs in the bank at the end of six overs.

The next two overs bowled by debutant Prayas Ray Burman and Yuzvendra Chahal were two of the only three overs in which RCB did not concede a boundary. At the end the eighth over, Warner and Bairstow were batting at 35(23) and 36(24) respectively.

Starting from the ninth over, Bairstow took charge of the innings and thrashed Bangalore bowlers to all parts of the ground. In the next 8 overs, SRH smashes 113 runs of which the bulk was scored by Bairstow, who scored his maiden IPL century.

After scoring a fine century, Bairstow got out Warner, who played second fiddle till then, took the matters into his own hands. He scored an unbeaten century and ensured that his team had a commanding total of 231 on board.

As a result of the brutal carnage by the Austro-English duo, RCB were left hapless at the end of the first innings. The hitting was so demoralizing that the same might have had some effect of their batting.

Bangalore chose to start the mammoth chase with a new opening pair of Parthiv Patel and Shimran Hetmyer but that did not turn out well for them. Mohammad Nabi, who is playing is first IPL game of the season, sent back Parthiv and Hetmyer to the pavilion in the first and third overs.

To add salt to RCB's wounds, Nabi also dismissed AB de Villiers in the third over of the match. With ABD gone, the responsibility of the chase was solely on skipper Virat Kohli but SRH had the right arsenal at Sandeep Sharma.

Sharma went onto dismiss Kohli for the sixth time in IPL and took SRH one step close to their second win of the season. Moeen Ali too was run out off the very next ball sending RCB into deeper trouble.

Nabi, who already picked up three wickets in three overs, took the wicket of Shubham Dube in his final over and reduced RCB to 35-6. Colin de Grandhomme and Prayas Ray Burman then stitched a 51-run partnership for the seventh wicket but it only delayed the inevitable.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Sunrisers Hyderabad asserted dominance over Kohl-led Royal Challengers Bangalore:

I recycle this joke every year. RCB never changes. https://t.co/EBQmJEoQ75 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2019

Yeah! Took about a week only... https://t.co/8WtegaZ8gH — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 31, 2019

Kohli: We should keep our eyes open in the auction. Our standard is ridiculous. We are not playing club cricket. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 31, 2019

Bairstow and Warner must be like why did you make us score so much and work so hard 🙄#SRHvRCB — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 31, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane : We are having a poor IPL season this year



Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/nwlQeys1lI — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 31, 2019

Just feeling happy that Warner was not there in the Australian Team when we toured . What a player , such ease ! #RCBvsSRH — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 31, 2019

When she keeps talking about her last movie and it reminds you of your IPL trophies. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/3hbx5YHMVi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2019

One lucky winner will get to shake hand with the winning captain, never knew Virat is so possessive about his skin#SRHvRCB — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 31, 2019

Umpire to RCB - You aren’t playing club cricket, you are playing IPL #SRHvRCB — Mitul (@Eme2ul) March 31, 2019

Things they can't carry:



Cycle: Tanmay Bhat

Nano: Driver+Imran Khan and his all wives together

Girlfriends: Their shopping bag

RCB: Plan and strategy #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 31, 2019

The only way to end this rut for RCB is for someone to tell them to stop going for names - go for skills. Bowling is what wins you games. You need to have at least 2/3 good ones every game. Also, Manage your resources better. Give them a role, back them. Don't change so often — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 31, 2019

Parthiv Patel to Virat Kohli rn#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/JtxxH6KKf6 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@amanreturns_) March 31, 2019

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have taken their sponsors too seriously. Red FM-Bajaate Raho 🤪 #SRHvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/y9yU7DHkZ3 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 31, 2019

David Warner tampering with RCB legally. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 31, 2019

This is new RCB, ye ghar pe bhi zaleel honge, aur away bhi. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 31, 2019

Still confused that whether Virat Kohli is in the wrogn team or he made this team wrogn.#SRHvRCB — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 31, 2019

David Warner is playing like a guy who has stored all his batting energy somewhere in his body for a year. Has just erupted like a volcano in this IPL so far. Madness. #IPL2019 #SRHvRCB — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 31, 2019

Aaron Finch: "It will be 'bloody hard' to fit Steve Smith and David Warner into Australia's World Cup squad."



David Warner: Hold my Beer. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 31, 2019

If Go Ibibo provides cash when RCB is bowling, people can easily go on a World tour. #SRHvRCB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2019

Paise se sab kuch ho sakta hai lekin RCB ko jitaya nahi ja sakta #SRHvRCB — Neeta Ambani (@Neetahoon) March 31, 2019

Parthiv Patel opening this season:



First match with Kohli

Second with Moeen Ali

Third with Hetmyer

Fourth with De Villier

Fifth with Umesh Yadav

.

.

.

.

Fourteenth with Gary Kirsten. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 31, 2019

IPL records:



Highest score: RCB



Lowest score: RCB



First team to score and to concede two centuries in an IPL innings!#SRHvRCB — Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) March 31, 2019

