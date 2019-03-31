IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as SRH annihilate RCB, thanks to centuries by Warner and Bairstow
In the past, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have churned out many thrillers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad but that was not the case today. The home team annihilated the visitors in front of a sea of orange.
Virat Kohli asked Sunrisers to bat and the decision turned sour for the Bangalore franchise within no time. During the powerplay, SRH openers - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner - competed with other to score runs. As a result, the home team 59 runs in the bank at the end of six overs.
The next two overs bowled by debutant Prayas Ray Burman and Yuzvendra Chahal were two of the only three overs in which RCB did not concede a boundary. At the end the eighth over, Warner and Bairstow were batting at 35(23) and 36(24) respectively.
Starting from the ninth over, Bairstow took charge of the innings and thrashed Bangalore bowlers to all parts of the ground. In the next 8 overs, SRH smashes 113 runs of which the bulk was scored by Bairstow, who scored his maiden IPL century.
After scoring a fine century, Bairstow got out Warner, who played second fiddle till then, took the matters into his own hands. He scored an unbeaten century and ensured that his team had a commanding total of 231 on board.
As a result of the brutal carnage by the Austro-English duo, RCB were left hapless at the end of the first innings. The hitting was so demoralizing that the same might have had some effect of their batting.
Bangalore chose to start the mammoth chase with a new opening pair of Parthiv Patel and Shimran Hetmyer but that did not turn out well for them. Mohammad Nabi, who is playing is first IPL game of the season, sent back Parthiv and Hetmyer to the pavilion in the first and third overs.
To add salt to RCB's wounds, Nabi also dismissed AB de Villiers in the third over of the match. With ABD gone, the responsibility of the chase was solely on skipper Virat Kohli but SRH had the right arsenal at Sandeep Sharma.
Sharma went onto dismiss Kohli for the sixth time in IPL and took SRH one step close to their second win of the season. Moeen Ali too was run out off the very next ball sending RCB into deeper trouble.
Nabi, who already picked up three wickets in three overs, took the wicket of Shubham Dube in his final over and reduced RCB to 35-6. Colin de Grandhomme and Prayas Ray Burman then stitched a 51-run partnership for the seventh wicket but it only delayed the inevitable.
Here's how Twitter reacted as Sunrisers Hyderabad asserted dominance over Kohl-led Royal Challengers Bangalore: