IPL 2019: Twitter hails Virat Kohli after his epic century against KKR

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 462 // 20 Apr 2019, 00:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli scored an epic century against the Kolkata Knight Knight Riders [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

Virat Kohli is a phenomenon. Of this, there was never any doubt. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain scored his 5th century in the Indian Premier League and his innings helped his side post a mammoth total of 213 for 4 in their 20 overs.

After winning the toss, KKR decided to field first - which is a natural decision at Eden Gardens - but they might not have been expecting the carnage that the RCB captain laid out tonight.

Opening the innings with Parthiv Patel, he started out cautiously. Meanwhile, both Parthiv and number three batsman Akshdeep Nath failed to get going but Moeen Ali was in sublime form at number four.

In fact, it was the Englishman's innings that set the platform for the Bangalore side. He scored 66 from just 28 balls, smashing 6 sixes and 5 fours in the process.

When Ali was on the pitch, Kohli was playing a very good support role. After the departure of the southpaw, however, Kohli accelerated to such an extent that he completed his century in just 58 balls.

His innings consisted of 9 fours and 4 sixes, all of which were some glorious shots. Kohli's awesome hitting didn't go unnoticed - of course - as the Twitter world bowed down to the Indian captain after he scored his 100.

In the end, his innings was just about enough to give RCB the win against KKR.

Here are some tweets hailing the RCB captain.

Bhogle was very impressed with Kohli's acceleration...

Sensational 100. The acceleration from Kohli has been awesome. Moeen set up the carnage and Kohli sealed it dramatically — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2019

Advertisement

A great record for Kohli...

Virat Kohli becomes only the second player to score five centuries for the same team in IPL history.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 19, 2019

Luck favours the brave...

The #King is back where he belongs. His first century this #IPL2019 and 5th career #IPL century. A shaky start, lady luck smiled on him and then he took off in style.. 👌🌟👏 #Kohli #ViratKohli @imVkohli#RCB score a grt 213-4. Fantastic! #KKRvRCB — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 19, 2019

Klinger's record in danger...

Most centuries in Twenty20 cricket as captain:



6 - Michael Klinger

5 - VIRAT KOHLI

3 - Chirs Gayle#IPL2019 #KKRvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 19, 2019

Just look at the acceleration...

Kohli was 50*(40) & then his next 18 deliveries as follows :

4 1 4 2 4 6 1 1 6 1 2 6 4 2 1 1 4 W.

Scored 50 in next 18.

No one converts it better. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 19, 2019

A proper RCB legend

Most #IPL runs for one team

5326 - Virat Kohli #RCB

4351 - Suresh Raina #CSK

3671 - MS Dhoni #CSK

3589 - AB de Villiers RCB

3546 - Rohit Sharma #MI

3163 - Chris Gayle RCB

3035 - Gautam Gambhir #KKR

3029 - David Warner #SRH#IPL2019#KKRvRCB — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 19, 2019

More praise on the captain...

Love u @imVkohli what a man he is !!

Pure passion and fire 🔥!! #kholi100 !! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Come n @RCBTweets win this for Kohli 🐾 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 19, 2019

Who doesn't love some Joy?

That Virat Kohli cover drive alone was worth the price of admission to the Eden Gardens today. This will be a fabulous contest! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 19, 2019

Indeed...

Those aggressive celebrations are back happy tears for many fans#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/2kZlZU2Ud4 — King kohli (@Kingkalyann) April 19, 2019

Very well said!

Form is permanent.

Class is permanent.

Performance is permanent.

Aggression is permanent.

Being the BEST is permanent.

Take a bow, Kohli ❤#KKRvsRCB #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/yD8JUmqCNw — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 19, 2019