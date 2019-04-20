IPL 2019: Twitter hails Virat Kohli after his epic century against KKR
Virat Kohli is a phenomenon. Of this, there was never any doubt. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain scored his 5th century in the Indian Premier League and his innings helped his side post a mammoth total of 213 for 4 in their 20 overs.
After winning the toss, KKR decided to field first - which is a natural decision at Eden Gardens - but they might not have been expecting the carnage that the RCB captain laid out tonight.
Opening the innings with Parthiv Patel, he started out cautiously. Meanwhile, both Parthiv and number three batsman Akshdeep Nath failed to get going but Moeen Ali was in sublime form at number four.
In fact, it was the Englishman's innings that set the platform for the Bangalore side. He scored 66 from just 28 balls, smashing 6 sixes and 5 fours in the process.
When Ali was on the pitch, Kohli was playing a very good support role. After the departure of the southpaw, however, Kohli accelerated to such an extent that he completed his century in just 58 balls.
His innings consisted of 9 fours and 4 sixes, all of which were some glorious shots. Kohli's awesome hitting didn't go unnoticed - of course - as the Twitter world bowed down to the Indian captain after he scored his 100.
In the end, his innings was just about enough to give RCB the win against KKR.
Here are some tweets hailing the RCB captain.