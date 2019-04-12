IPL 2019: Twitter lashes out at Murali Kartik for not asking Dhoni about the controversy
The 25th match of IPL was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals yesterday at Jaipur. CSK captain Dhoni won the toss and asked the Royals to bat first. The home team had a great start, but the openers lost their wickets soon and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The spinners strangled them in the middle overs. However, a cameo from Shreyas Gopal in the last over ensured that they crossed the 150-run mark.
Chasing a tricky target, Chennai was in trouble after losing four wickets for 24 runs. But a 95-run partnership between Dhoni and Rayudu bailed the team out of trouble. When Rayudu got out, Dhoni took the game to the last over where CSK needed 18 runs to win the game. Jadeja smashed the first ball for a six. The next ball was called a no-ball. When they needed eight runs in four balls, Dhoni got out to a brilliant yorker.
When Ben Stokes bowled the fourth ball, real drama panned out. He delivered a hip-high full-toss to Jadeja. The straight umpire called it as a no-ball initially and then overturned the decision after seeing the square leg umpire. CSK dugout was in shock after seeing this as every ball was crucial at that moment. A furious Dhoni walked out in the middle for seeking clarification. Chennai Super Kings won the game with a six from Mitchell Santner off the last ball.
Dhoni was fined by the IPL Committee with 50% of the match fee. Many cricketers on Twitter felt what Dhoni did was wrong and it was against the law. However, during the post-match presentation when Dhoni tried to talk about the incident, Murali Kartik did not ask even a single question about the much-talked incident from the game. This did not go down well as Twitter felt that Kartik should have sought clarification from the Chennai Super Kings Captain.
Here is how Twitter reacted: