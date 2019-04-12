IPL 2019: Twitter lashes out at Murali Kartik for not asking Dhoni about the controversy

Murali Kartik and MS Dhoni (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)

The 25th match of IPL was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals yesterday at Jaipur. CSK captain Dhoni won the toss and asked the Royals to bat first. The home team had a great start, but the openers lost their wickets soon and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The spinners strangled them in the middle overs. However, a cameo from Shreyas Gopal in the last over ensured that they crossed the 150-run mark.

Chasing a tricky target, Chennai was in trouble after losing four wickets for 24 runs. But a 95-run partnership between Dhoni and Rayudu bailed the team out of trouble. When Rayudu got out, Dhoni took the game to the last over where CSK needed 18 runs to win the game. Jadeja smashed the first ball for a six. The next ball was called a no-ball. When they needed eight runs in four balls, Dhoni got out to a brilliant yorker.

When Ben Stokes bowled the fourth ball, real drama panned out. He delivered a hip-high full-toss to Jadeja. The straight umpire called it as a no-ball initially and then overturned the decision after seeing the square leg umpire. CSK dugout was in shock after seeing this as every ball was crucial at that moment. A furious Dhoni walked out in the middle for seeking clarification. Chennai Super Kings won the game with a six from Mitchell Santner off the last ball.

Dhoni was fined by the IPL Committee with 50% of the match fee. Many cricketers on Twitter felt what Dhoni did was wrong and it was against the law. However, during the post-match presentation when Dhoni tried to talk about the incident, Murali Kartik did not ask even a single question about the much-talked incident from the game. This did not go down well as Twitter felt that Kartik should have sought clarification from the Chennai Super Kings Captain.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

MS Dhoni willing to talk about his confrontation with the umpires, even joked about it first up. And Murali Kartik doesn't ask a single question about it! Most atrocious post-match presentation I've seen. How do you let a whole presentation go by without asking that? #RRvCSK — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 11, 2019

Got to say that was a poor post game interview from Murali Kartik. Missing the obvious and just smiling his way through. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) April 11, 2019

Granted that it was poor communication from the umpires, but it was in bad taste that #Dhoni stormed on to the field. Very surprised that Murali Kartik didn't even ask him about it in the post-match chat #RRvCSK #RRvsCSK #IPL2019 #IPL #IPL19 — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) April 11, 2019

Fine Dhoni for walking into the field. And someone fine Murali Karthik as well for not talking about this incident. What is this? Post-wedding discussion? Even in that people talk about critical things. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 11, 2019

Just throw the umpires out and Murali Kartik with them. Didn't even ask Dhoni on the last over. How do these guys get chosen? Bet Ian Bishop is fuming. #RRvCSK — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 11, 2019

Murali Karthik didn’t ask any question about Dhoni’s outburst against the umpires even when Dhoni offered to talk about it. What a waste of opportunity. Or maybe he didn’t want another ‘nothing more to add’ episode which cost Harsha dearly. Needed Naseer or Atherton. #RRvCSK — The Goan Patiala 🥃🥃 (@TheGoanPatiala) April 11, 2019

Murali Karthik doesn't pose a single question to @msdhoni on his outburst on umpire Ulhas Gandhe?? Who in @BCCI is taking a note?? Is anyone taking a note at all?? #IPL2019 #CSKvsRR — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) April 11, 2019

Okay so Murali Kartik decided not to ask Dhoni about the incident even after he joked about it? I assume his perspective, especially after he has calmed down was important, given he might get a suspension after this. Bad presentation. I hope the press conference sorts this out. — Aniruddha Iyer (@AniSIyer) April 11, 2019

#IPL2019 #Debate #RRvCSK All said, I feel MSD shouldn't have got into the ground and expressed himself. Rare sight that from MSD.. Though it was a wrong call from the umpires, the batsmen on the field should have spoken to the umpires.#PoorUmpiring — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) April 11, 2019

