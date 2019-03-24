IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Andre Russell's manic innings powers KKR to thrilling win over SRH

Andre Russell powered KKR to an unlikely victory

The champions of the 2018 season, Chennai Super Kings, started their campaign in a dominant fashion but the runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad could not replicate the same. After Warner's 37th IPL fifty helped his side to 181 in the first innings, it was Andre Russell's manic 49 off just 19 balls that helped KKR win their season opener.

After winning the toss, the Knight Riders asked the visitors to bat first. In the absence of Kane Williamson, the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side opted for David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Shakib Al Hasan, and Rashid Khan to fill their overseas quota. Kolkata, on the other hand, went with IPL debutant Lockie Ferguson and three regulars - Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine.

SRH's openers - Warner and Bairstow - gave their side a wonderful start by scoring 54 runs in the powerplay. While Warner played the role of the aggressor, Bairstow provided stability to the innings by scoring a 35-ball 39.

The duo added 118 runs for the first wicket before Piyush Chawla bowled Bairstow in the 13th over. After Warner got out having scored 85 off just 53 balls, it was the batting of Vijay Shankar that helped SRH cross the 180-mark. In 24 balls, Shankar scored 40 runs and ensured that Yusuf Pathan's dismissal for 1 did not slow down the innings for his team.

Eventually, SRH ended at 181/3. KKR, in reply, surprised many by sending Nitish Rana to open the innings with Chris Lynn. While Rana made the most of this opportunity, Shakib Al Hasan, in the second over, ended Lynn's innings for the fourth time in the IPL.

Robin Uthappa, who joined Rana in the middle, added 80 runs with the left-hander for the second wicket. The partnership between these two steadied things for KKR but Sunrisers pulled things back nicely by picking up the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Rana in the 13th and 16th over respectively.

With KKR needing 59 off the last four overs, Sunrisers were in the driver's seat but Andre Russell had other ideas. He smashed the Sunrisers bowlers to all parts of the ground and brought down the equation to just 13 runs off the final over. Shubman Gill then struck two sixes in the final over bowled by Shakib and helped his side win the match by 6 wickets.

Here's how Twitter reacted to KKR's victory over SRH at Eden Gardens:

Give Andre Russell an Aadhar card before the worldcup and our middle order woes are sorted. — Ro✨ (@lndianCaptain) March 24, 2019

Today Andre Russel scored more hits than SRK in the last decade. #KKRvSRH — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 24, 2019

Russell should be sent back to west Indies to maintain the humanity in India.#KKRvSRH — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 24, 2019

That was an astonishing assault from Russell and a well managed chase from KKR. Uthappa and Rana were excellent in the middle overs, particularly against the spin. They left Russell a lot to do but if anyone can catch up, he can. What a win. #IPL #KKRvSRH — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 24, 2019

That Andre Russell innings - as KKR scored 54 in their last 16 balls to win - distils why power hitting can make ground fielding, and smart running between the wickets, irrelevant in T20. Power hitting like that makes '1 percenters' irrelevant — Tim (@timwig) March 24, 2019

Russell giving #IPL2019 the opening it deserved last night. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 24, 2019

It is need one more episode of Koffee with Karan with KL Rahul to bring back Shubhman Gill in the team#KKRvSRH — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 24, 2019

Spectators from rural areas watching light failure in Eden Gardens. #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/uLfzibItUM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 24, 2019

Floodlights went off at Eden Gardens.



Mamata Banerjee just wanted to show that the Govt hasn’t achieved 100% electrification in the country. 🙊#KKRvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 24, 2019

David Warner has made a great comeback. Haters should learn from Warner how to Sand and Deliver. #KKRvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2019

warner is so much better off smashing the ball than finding ways to tamper with it #KKRvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 24, 2019

Warner welcomes SRK with a six! Seems, he also was made to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal by somebody.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 24, 2019

* David Warner *



Before the ban: mostly struggled against spinners



after lifting the ban: smashing spinners too hard#KKRvSRH — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhoni is already planning to get Warner out in the finals. — Ro✨ (@lndianCaptain) March 24, 2019

Uppercut for SIX. Why is Warner behaving like left-handed Sehwag. #KKRvSRH — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 24, 2019

David Warner went through a rough patch for using a rough patch. #KKRvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 24, 2019

Warner and Bairstow are both rapid between the wickets. If they stay together at the top of the order their running could cause teams problems this season, especially at the Raijv Gandhi Stadium where the large square boundaries could turn ones into twos. #IPL #KKRvSRH — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 24, 2019

Good news for BJP fans.



The year 2019 is looking good for the Orange Army. #KKRvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 24, 2019

Vijay Shankar regrets whenever he plays dot balls or scores only 1s and 2s on a ball. it seems his prime target is to hit four and sixes on every ball.#KKRvSRH — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 24, 2019

Someone needs to remind Yusuf Pathan he's not playing for KKR. Not anymore. #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/21c2JBTlO2 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 24, 2019

If your ex is as loyal as Yusuf Pathan, marry her. #KKRvSRH — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 24, 2019

The way Rana bats, he is hard to go unnoticed. Even his name says Notice Rana. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2019

