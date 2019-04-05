IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Bairstow and Nabi star in SRH's win over DC

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 05 Apr 2019, 00:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bairstow was the man of the match (Pic credits: BCCI)

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bowl first in their game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Sunrisers opening bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Nabi - gave their side a wonderful start.

While Bhuvneshwar bowled out Prithvi Shaw in the third over of the match, Nabi went on to dismiss the other opener, Shikhar Dhawan, off the last ball of the powerplay. As a result, the Delhi Capitals could only score 36 for the loss of two overs.

Dhawan's dismissal brought the dangerous Rishabh Pant in the middle. Pant, along with Shreyas Iyer, tried to stabilise the innings but SRH's first change bowlers - Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan - kept the pressure on by bowling tight lines.

In an attempt to increase the scoring rate, Pant tried to hit the first ball of Nabi's final over for a six but ended up holing it to Deepak Hooda at the boundary. In the very next over, a well-disguised knuckleball from Sandeep Sharma ended Rahul Tewatia's innings.

After Tewatia's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer tried to build a partnership with South African batsman, Colin Ingram but a fantastic catch by Manish Pandey ended the southpaw's innings.

Delhi's skipper Shreyas Iyer was their highest run-scorer with 43 runs but he too got out in the 16th over off the bowling of Rashid Khan. In the end, Chris Morris (17, 15 balls, 1*4, 1*6) and Axar Patel (23*, 13 balls, 1*4, 2*6) took their side past the 120-mark.

On a slow pitch, the collective efforts of all Sunrisers bowlers, who used their variations well, restricted Delhi Capitals to 129 in 20 overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets each, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma picked up a wicket each.

During the chase, Sunrisers got off to a fantastic start as Jonny Bairstow scored 48 off 28 balls. On a pitch which was tough to bat, the English wicket-keeper's innings was a game changer of sorts.

The pitch was tough for batting and as a result, SRH batsmen David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, and Deepak Hooda battled it out but got out before taking their home.

Advertisement

In spite of the wonderful start, the regular fall of wickets kept Delhi in the chase before Mohammad Nabi finished off the game for Sunrisers by scoring 17 runs off just 9 balls.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sunrisers win over Delhi Capitals:

No matter how bad a pitch is, these players always generate quick runs :



1. David Warner

2. Andre Russell

3. Jaydev Unadkat

4. Jonny Bairstow — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 4, 2019

Hyderabad used to struggle earlier.



It is in a different State now. #DCvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 4, 2019

SRH prepared for IPL by consulting cricket experts. DC prepared for IPL by consulting astrologers. #DCvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 4, 2019

No. of IPL matches Nabi has played for SRH : 7

No. of IPL matches SRH has won out of those : 7#DCvSRH — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 4, 2019

75/5. Why is DC behaving like RCB 🤔 #DCvSRH — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 4, 2019

IPL 2019 owes its entertainment value to brilliance and stupidity in equal amount. #DCvSRH #IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 4, 2019

Mohammad Nabi, you beauty. Serious, serious cricketer. One of the top all rounders in white ball cricket today. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 4, 2019

The penultimate bid for Jonny Bairstow in the auction was made by KXIP. Fortunate that SRH bought him, otherwise Ashwin would have benched him and used him for practicing mankads. — Absy (@absycric) April 4, 2019

David Warner & Jonny Bairstow are the second pair to put together four successive 50+ partnerships in their first four innings together in IPL after Warner & Shikhar Dhawan for SRH in 2014. #DCvSRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 4, 2019

unlike the other night, delhi have spread this collapse over their 20 overs #DCvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 4, 2019

Slowly but steadily, Delhi Capitals are showing signs of returning back to their Daredevils days.#IPL2019 #DCvSRH — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 4, 2019

*IPL Captains*



Expectation: Risk taker, Quick thinker, Trend setter & A strong believer.



Reality: Wins the toss & elects to bowl first 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 4, 2019

SRH beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets. Meanwhile "cricket experts" who were saying SRH batsmen were throwing wickets intentionally because the match is fixed... #SRHvDC #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/WIZd5aPuwh — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 4, 2019

Advertisement