IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Bairstow and Nabi star in SRH's win over DC
After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bowl first in their game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Sunrisers opening bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Nabi - gave their side a wonderful start.
While Bhuvneshwar bowled out Prithvi Shaw in the third over of the match, Nabi went on to dismiss the other opener, Shikhar Dhawan, off the last ball of the powerplay. As a result, the Delhi Capitals could only score 36 for the loss of two overs.
Dhawan's dismissal brought the dangerous Rishabh Pant in the middle. Pant, along with Shreyas Iyer, tried to stabilise the innings but SRH's first change bowlers - Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan - kept the pressure on by bowling tight lines.
In an attempt to increase the scoring rate, Pant tried to hit the first ball of Nabi's final over for a six but ended up holing it to Deepak Hooda at the boundary. In the very next over, a well-disguised knuckleball from Sandeep Sharma ended Rahul Tewatia's innings.
After Tewatia's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer tried to build a partnership with South African batsman, Colin Ingram but a fantastic catch by Manish Pandey ended the southpaw's innings.
Delhi's skipper Shreyas Iyer was their highest run-scorer with 43 runs but he too got out in the 16th over off the bowling of Rashid Khan. In the end, Chris Morris (17, 15 balls, 1*4, 1*6) and Axar Patel (23*, 13 balls, 1*4, 2*6) took their side past the 120-mark.
On a slow pitch, the collective efforts of all Sunrisers bowlers, who used their variations well, restricted Delhi Capitals to 129 in 20 overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets each, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma picked up a wicket each.
During the chase, Sunrisers got off to a fantastic start as Jonny Bairstow scored 48 off 28 balls. On a pitch which was tough to bat, the English wicket-keeper's innings was a game changer of sorts.
The pitch was tough for batting and as a result, SRH batsmen David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, and Deepak Hooda battled it out but got out before taking their home.
In spite of the wonderful start, the regular fall of wickets kept Delhi in the chase before Mohammad Nabi finished off the game for Sunrisers by scoring 17 runs off just 9 balls.
