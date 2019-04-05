×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Bairstow and Nabi star in SRH's win over DC

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
05 Apr 2019, 00:12 IST

Bairstow was the man of the match (Pic credits: BCCI)
Bairstow was the man of the match (Pic credits: BCCI)

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bowl first in their game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Sunrisers opening bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Nabi - gave their side a wonderful start.

While Bhuvneshwar bowled out Prithvi Shaw in the third over of the match, Nabi went on to dismiss the other opener, Shikhar Dhawan, off the last ball of the powerplay. As a result, the Delhi Capitals could only score 36 for the loss of two overs.

Dhawan's dismissal brought the dangerous Rishabh Pant in the middle. Pant, along with Shreyas Iyer, tried to stabilise the innings but SRH's first change bowlers - Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan - kept the pressure on by bowling tight lines.

In an attempt to increase the scoring rate, Pant tried to hit the first ball of Nabi's final over for a six but ended up holing it to Deepak Hooda at the boundary. In the very next over, a well-disguised knuckleball from Sandeep Sharma ended Rahul Tewatia's innings.

After Tewatia's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer tried to build a partnership with South African batsman, Colin Ingram but a fantastic catch by Manish Pandey ended the southpaw's innings.

Delhi's skipper Shreyas Iyer was their highest run-scorer with 43 runs but he too got out in the 16th over off the bowling of Rashid Khan. In the end, Chris Morris (17, 15 balls, 1*4, 1*6) and Axar Patel (23*, 13 balls, 1*4, 2*6) took their side past the 120-mark.

On a slow pitch, the collective efforts of all Sunrisers bowlers, who used their variations well, restricted Delhi Capitals to 129 in 20 overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets each, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma picked up a wicket each.

During the chase, Sunrisers got off to a fantastic start as Jonny Bairstow scored 48 off 28 balls. On a pitch which was tough to bat, the English wicket-keeper's innings was a game changer of sorts.

The pitch was tough for batting and as a result, SRH batsmen David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, and Deepak Hooda battled it out but got out before taking their home.

Advertisement

In spite of the wonderful start, the regular fall of wickets kept Delhi in the chase before Mohammad Nabi finished off the game for Sunrisers by scoring 17 runs off just 9 balls.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sunrisers win over Delhi Capitals:

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Jonny Bairstow Mohammad Nabi
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 3 moments that the fans are looking forward to the most
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why SRH have the upper hand over DC tonight
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 16, DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC v SRH: 4 key battles to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: One impact player from each team who could be a game-changer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 3 key battles that might decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: One player from each team who holds the key to his team's success
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Today
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us