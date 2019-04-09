IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as bowlers set up CSK's win against KKR

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 125 // 09 Apr 2019, 23:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Chahar took three wickets in the powerplay (Image credits: BCCI)

It was the Chennai Super Kings bowlers that set up the team's victory in the first innings. Four of the five bowlers used by Chennai were amongst wickets. After the bowlers ensured that KKR got only 108 runs in 20 overs, CSK batsmen chased down the total by 7 wickets with 16 balls to spare.

While Deepak Chahar took three wickets - Chirs Lynn, Nitish Rana, and Robin Uthappa - during the powerplay, Harbhajan Singh dismissed Sunil Narine to reduce KKR to 24-4 in the powerplay.

Just when Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill were trying their best to build the innings, Imran Tahir caused further damage with his leg spin. He dismissed Karthik and Gill in the ninth and eleventh over of the game to send KKR into further trouble.

At 47-6, KKR were in no position to post a par score but Andre Russell with his resilience ensured that his side reached a respectable total. He added 29 runs for the seventh wicket with Piyush Chawla before the left-hander was outfoxed by Harbhajan.

The very next ball after Chawla's dismissal, Kuldeep Yadav got run out due to a miscommunication between him and Russell. Prasidh Krishna too was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the next over and KKR were reduced to 79-9.

Just when it seemed like KKR won't even post a score in excess of 100, Russell with a few big hits on his way to his half-century took KKR to 108-9 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Chennai lost Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the powerplay but the experienced Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu steadied the innings. The duo added 46 runs for the third wicket before Rayudu got dismissed for 21 trying to clear the boundary ropes.

Faf du Plessis anchored the innings through for Chennai Super Kings by scoring 43 runs from 45 balls. Faf's innings ensured that KKR did not get hold of the game after losing two early wickets.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chennai's 7-wicket win over Kolkata:

Advertisement

Andre Russell hit 50 off 44 balls today, thereby causing serious damage to his strike rate this season! 😎 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 9, 2019

It's a war b/w "The Beast" vs "The Brain".



In short Russell "dudh peeta bachcha'' in front of My love😘#CSKvKKR #Mahi — Saanvi (@Lil_MissTrolls) April 9, 2019

Pic 1: Russell on TV

Pic 2: Russell in real pic.twitter.com/RCzuSPZSbi — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 9, 2019

Top 3 scorers for KKR in the powerplay #CSKvKKR :



1. Robin Uthappa - 11 runs

2. Dinesh Karthik - 9 runs

3. Overthrow - 4 runs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2019

MS Dhoni shouted at Manish Pandey, he lost his form since then.



Dhoni shouted at Deepak Chahar in previous match, he took 3 wickets today.



Deepak Chahar literally has some talent.#CSKvKKR — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 9, 2019

Seems like Imran Tahir's celebration is fasterthan Dhoni's stumping. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2019

Thought SRH buying Bairstow or RCB getting Hetmyer would be the signing of the season but CSK surprised everyone by buying chepauk pitch curator. What a signing. — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) April 9, 2019

Dhoni is truly a career merchant, first he gave Mohit Sharma an international career and now he’s making a star out of Chahar. — Ro✨ (@lndianCaptain) April 9, 2019

When you retweet a tweet you don't like because someone sends a link for the 17th time. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/sb38rrneLq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2019

When you right Swipe on Tinder even though you know you won't get a match. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/nIjl98kZdt — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 9, 2019

Looks like Kuggeleijn is holding his sneeze while bowling #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/3Oc0OMllaB — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 9, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL purple cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement