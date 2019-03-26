IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla
For the first time in this year's IPL, a team that won the toss chose to bat. The toss was the only thing that went in favour of the Delhi Capitals as they were comprehensively defeated by the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings.
At the start of the innings, Prithvi Shaw showed a lot of promise, scoring a 16-ball 24, but a mishit led to his dismissal in the fifth over. The wicket of his partner did not affect Shikhar Dhawan but the southpaw's struggle to score quickly was evident.
Dhawan played a cautious innings, with his 47 balls resulting in 51 runs. While Dhawan stood his ground at one end, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried their luck against the Chennai attack. Iyer and Pant got out after scoring 18 and 25 respectively off 13 balls each.
Dhawan tried his best to take the attack the opposition bowlers but failed to up the ante. Just when Dhawan reached his half-century, many expected him to break the shackles but that did not happen. As a result of the southpaw's slow innings, Delhi kept losing wickets in their attempt at attacking.
In reply to CSK's bowling, DC could only manage only 147 runs in 20 overs. While Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Imran Tahir picked up a wicket each, Dwayne Bravo was CSK's star bowler. He picked up the key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Colin Ingram.
Chennai openers - Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu - started the chase with positive intent but the latter got out in the third over. By playing crucial knocks, the next batsman Suresh Raina and Watto ensured that their team was on course to chase down the total.
Watson and Raina scored 44 (26 balls. 4*4, 3*6) and 30 (16 balls, 4*4, 1*6) respectively, and laid the perfect platform for the batsmen to follow. After the dismissal of the two settled batsmen, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni took India close to victory. While Jadhav got out in the last over, MSD ensured that his side won the match by 6 wickets.
Here's how Twitter reacted to CSK's second win of the tournament: