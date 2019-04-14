IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Raina and Tahir star in CSK's second win of the season against KKR

Vishwanath RT

Raina's half-century helped CSK chased down KKR's sub-par total

In less than a week's span, the Chennai Super Kings have beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders twice and have asserted their position at the top of the points of the table. Suresh Raina with his half-century and Imran Tahir with his four-wicket haul starred in CSK's win at the Eden Gardens.

An unchanged Chennai Super Kings opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had their regular openers - Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn - back in the squad just in time for the crucial fixture.

Narine got dismissed by Mitchell Santner without doing much damage to the scoreboard but Lynn was connecting the ball extremely well. KKR's innings was completely about him as the rest of the batsmen failed to make a significant impact.

During his stay lasting 51 balls, Lynn scored a total of 82 runs by hitting 8 fours and 7 sixes. Lynn was piling runs for KKR, Imran Tahir kept on chipping away wickets at the other end. He dismissed both Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa before dismissing Lynn and Andre Russell in the same over.

After the double blow, KKR could not recover as Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar bowled excellently in the death overs. They could manage only one boundary in the last four overs and ended their innings at a sub-par 161 in 20 overs.

During the chase, the Chennai Super Kings too lost wickets at regular intervals but Suresh Raina batted through and ensured that their side ended up on the winning side. While Raina scored 58 off just 42 balls, Ravindra Jadeja too contributed with a useful cameo.

Just when KKR were trying to pull things back after Dhoni's wicket, Jadeja smashed 31 runs off just 17 balls to take CSK home with 2 balls to spare. With this win, CSK have 7 wins in 8 matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time this season:

CSK is rare team. They consistently win matches without the help of a West Indian. #KKRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 14, 2019

Still amused at how none of the experts gave CSK a mention in their Top 4 for this IPL.



But now we are on the cusp of being the first team to qualify for the Playoffs. Write this franchise off at your own peril.



GOAT club. #KKRvCSK — Manya (@CSKian716) April 14, 2019

At this rate, CSK will also win the 2019 General Elections.#KKRvCSK — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 14, 2019

Suresh Raina is given out LBW. Raina reviews, there is an inside edge and the umpire overturns it. The crowd erupts like a volcano. Next ball, he hits a four. The crowd erupts again. Match Chennai la ya Kolkata la ya? — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 14, 2019

CSK fever is real, folks. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined the Eden Gardens crowd shouting 'CSK, CSK" louder than "KKR, KKR." Simply mindblowing. #ThalaEffect#IPL2019 #KKRvCSK. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 14, 2019

You see this guy at the boundary just after the wicket? No, he isn't the fielder who took the catch at the boundary, he is the bowler #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/F8rlxq5uu0 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 14, 2019

I want to celebrate all the little moments in life like Imran Tahir. #KKRvCSK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 14, 2019

timely strategic time out, allows Tahir to recover from his celebrations #KKRvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 14, 2019

Imran Tahir ran faster than the ball 😃 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 14, 2019

Imran Tahir doesn't take a flight. He just starts running after CSK wins and reaches the next venue. #KKRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 14, 2019

Brilliant effort from CSK in the field, with the ball & tactically. Dhoni backed his spinners in the middle & continued to attack with Tahir despite counterpunches from Lynn & Russell. KKR’s long tail is making their aggressive batting strategy even more high-risk. #IPL #KKRvCSK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 14, 2019

It is amusing how this bowling attack of CSK's is doing well game after game playing just 5 bowlers.



I'm sorry but credit stealer Dhoni gets the credit here. He has managed them well, rotated them brilliantly and backed them constantly.



Something magical about MS, the captain. pic.twitter.com/T5gOCf9DV7 — Manya (@CSKian716) April 14, 2019

When CSK restricts opposition under par score and you can't criticize pitch. #IPL pic.twitter.com/q00bxWiX26 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 14, 2019

