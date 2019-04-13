IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Ingram's six denies Dhawan his maiden century in DC's win against KKR
Chasing a target of 179, the Delhi Capitals lost the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer in the powerplay but Shikhar Dhawan did not let the wickets affect the scoring rate. In the powerplay, Dhawan scored 37 runs from 21 balls and helped DC score 57 runs from the first 5 overs.
After the completion of the powerplay, Delhi took complete control of the innings. Shikhar Dhawan, along with Rishabh Pant, slowly and steadily batted Kolkata out of the game.
The duo added 105 runs 69 balls for the third wicket before Pant (46, 31 balls, 4*4, 2*6) departed in the eighteenth over. After Pant's dismissal, Dhawan and Colin Ingram ensured that Kolkata were not given a chance to get back into the game.
Dhawan (97, 63 balls, 11*4, 2*6) was denied his century as Colin Ingram hit a six to finish the match. Ingram, (14, 6 balls, 1*4, 1*6) with a small cameo of his own, took DC to victory with 7 balls to spare. The experienced pair ensured that Delhi did not repeat their mistakes they made earlier in the tournament.
Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals got the perfect start as Ishant Sharma dismissed debutant Joe Denly off the very first ball of the match. After Denly's dismissal, the second opener Shubman Gill took control of the proceedings.
Gill (65, 39 balls, 7*4, 2*6) scored freely, and added 63 and 30 runs for the second and third wickets with Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana respectively. He went onto score his second IPL fifty off just 34 balls but got out in the fifteenth over. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik too followed him to the pavilion off the first ball of the sixteenth over.
The two quick wickets did not hinder Andre Russell from scoring big. The West Indian all-rounder went on to score 45 runs off just 21 balls but got out in the penultimate over. After the wicket of Russell, Carlos Brathwaite couldn't do much damage and Kolkata ended up with a score of 178 runs in 20 overs.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Delhi's win against Kolkata:
