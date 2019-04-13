IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Ingram's six denies Dhawan his maiden century in DC's win against KKR

Vishwanath RT

Dhawan's 97 helped DC win the game (Pic credits: BCCI)

Chasing a target of 179, the Delhi Capitals lost the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer in the powerplay but Shikhar Dhawan did not let the wickets affect the scoring rate. In the powerplay, Dhawan scored 37 runs from 21 balls and helped DC score 57 runs from the first 5 overs.

After the completion of the powerplay, Delhi took complete control of the innings. Shikhar Dhawan, along with Rishabh Pant, slowly and steadily batted Kolkata out of the game.

The duo added 105 runs 69 balls for the third wicket before Pant (46, 31 balls, 4*4, 2*6) departed in the eighteenth over. After Pant's dismissal, Dhawan and Colin Ingram ensured that Kolkata were not given a chance to get back into the game.

Dhawan (97, 63 balls, 11*4, 2*6) was denied his century as Colin Ingram hit a six to finish the match. Ingram, (14, 6 balls, 1*4, 1*6) with a small cameo of his own, took DC to victory with 7 balls to spare. The experienced pair ensured that Delhi did not repeat their mistakes they made earlier in the tournament.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals got the perfect start as Ishant Sharma dismissed debutant Joe Denly off the very first ball of the match. After Denly's dismissal, the second opener Shubman Gill took control of the proceedings.

Gill (65, 39 balls, 7*4, 2*6) scored freely, and added 63 and 30 runs for the second and third wickets with Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana respectively. He went onto score his second IPL fifty off just 34 balls but got out in the fifteenth over. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik too followed him to the pavilion off the first ball of the sixteenth over.

The two quick wickets did not hinder Andre Russell from scoring big. The West Indian all-rounder went on to score 45 runs off just 21 balls but got out in the penultimate over. After the wicket of Russell, Carlos Brathwaite couldn't do much damage and Kolkata ended up with a score of 178 runs in 20 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Delhi's win against Kolkata:

Colin Ingram smashed it with the six when Dhawan needed 3 runs to register his maiden T20 century and Shikhar was the first one to applaud the winning shot... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 12, 2019

Dhawan will uninstall Instagram today. 😂#DCvKKR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 12, 2019

Pant really does consider single handed batting to be a thing #KKRvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 12, 2019

.

IPL umpires deserve MS Dhoni.#KKRvDC — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 12, 2019

Gill promoted. Gill gets a 50. If you have a talented young Indian player, promote him, play him in his best position..why play someone like Narine at the top and waste Gill down the order? Developing local talent is as important as winning #KKRvDC — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 12, 2019

Watching Shubman Gill now and while he batted alongside Uthappa, I hope KKR realise just how much more they can get out of this kid and how wasted he his at 7. Class innings this, and against a quality attack.#KKRvDC #IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 12, 2019

Batting: Russell and Brathwaite.



Bowling: Rabada and Kemo Paul.



WI cricketers are operating right now.😂#KKRvDC — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 12, 2019

Delhi Capitals should play carefully against KKR.



Coz, the last time a team came from Delhi, Mamata Banerjee had them arrested 🙊#KKRvDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 12, 2019

