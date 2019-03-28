IPL 2019: Twitter reacts Russell, Uthappa and Rana star in KKR's 28-run win against KXIP
Even the second match of Kings XI of Punjab in IPL 2019 was no short of drama and once again Ravichandran Ashwin was at the centre of it. Off the last ball of 17th over, Mohammad Shami bowled out Andre Russell after the later managed to score just 3 runs.
The wicket was overturned because KXIP's captain, Ashwin placed just fielders in the 30-yard circle. As a result, Russell went onto score 48 runs off 17 balls and helped his side win the match by 28 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who were asked to bat first, got off to a blazing start as Sunil Narine thrashed Varun Chakravarthy for 24 runs in the second over of the innings. However, the openers - Lynn and Narine - could not bat for long as they got out in the third and fourth overs respectively.
After losing both the openers, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana steadied their innings. The two batsmen added 110 for the third wicket before Rana got out for 63 (34 balls, 2*4, 7*6). Rana's wicket did not affect the scoring rate as Andre Russell joined hands with Uthappa.
The big-hitting West-Indian thrashed the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the park after the revival. He scored 48 runs off just 17 balls and played a key role in taking his side past the 200-mark. While Russell was dismantling the Punjab attack. Uthappa calmly scored yet another half-century to take his side to 218 in 20 overs.
Punjab was nowhere in the chase as they lost KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Sarfaraz Khan cheaply. It was only when David Miller joined hands with Mayank Agarwal that there was a slight chance for them to win the match.
Mayank and Miller went on to score half-centuries, but couldn't take their side home. Even Mandeep Singh, who came after Mayank's wicket, did his bit by scoring a 15-ball 33 but was not enough. As a result, KXIP lost the match to KKR by 28 runs. KKR now sit on top of the IPL Points Table.
Here's how Twitter reacted to KKR's win against KXIP: