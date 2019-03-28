IPL 2019: Twitter reacts Russell, Uthappa and Rana star in KKR's 28-run win against KXIP

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 216 // 28 Mar 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Russell scored 48 off just 17 balls (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Even the second match of Kings XI of Punjab in IPL 2019 was no short of drama and once again Ravichandran Ashwin was at the centre of it. Off the last ball of 17th over, Mohammad Shami bowled out Andre Russell after the later managed to score just 3 runs.

The wicket was overturned because KXIP's captain, Ashwin placed just fielders in the 30-yard circle. As a result, Russell went onto score 48 runs off 17 balls and helped his side win the match by 28 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who were asked to bat first, got off to a blazing start as Sunil Narine thrashed Varun Chakravarthy for 24 runs in the second over of the innings. However, the openers - Lynn and Narine - could not bat for long as they got out in the third and fourth overs respectively.

After losing both the openers, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana steadied their innings. The two batsmen added 110 for the third wicket before Rana got out for 63 (34 balls, 2*4, 7*6). Rana's wicket did not affect the scoring rate as Andre Russell joined hands with Uthappa.

The big-hitting West-Indian thrashed the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the park after the revival. He scored 48 runs off just 17 balls and played a key role in taking his side past the 200-mark. While Russell was dismantling the Punjab attack. Uthappa calmly scored yet another half-century to take his side to 218 in 20 overs.

Punjab was nowhere in the chase as they lost KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Sarfaraz Khan cheaply. It was only when David Miller joined hands with Mayank Agarwal that there was a slight chance for them to win the match.

Mayank and Miller went on to score half-centuries, but couldn't take their side home. Even Mandeep Singh, who came after Mayank's wicket, did his bit by scoring a 15-ball 33 but was not enough. As a result, KXIP lost the match to KKR by 28 runs. KKR now sit on top of the IPL Points Table.

Here's how Twitter reacted to KKR's win against KXIP:

Advertisement

KKR have exposed KXIP's lack of balance today. KKR's brilliant attacking batting opened up KXIP's bowling, forcing them to bowl Mandeep & in the run chase Miller's reluctance to accelerate betrayed an understandable lack of faith KXIP's shallow batting order. #IPL #KKRvKXIP — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 27, 2019

Andre Russell is the under cover agent of Hasin Jahan, who has been sent by her to destroy Moh Shami's career#KKRvKXIP — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 27, 2019

I think Andre Russell missed the previous match of KXIP#KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/hC2Wqen6q2 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 27, 2019

Ashwin all set to enter Bigg boss house. Harr kisise panga le raha hai — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) March 27, 2019

Ashwin is adding masala to IPL, exactly what South of India is known for. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 27, 2019

Andre Russell last 9 Balls:



6 4 4 6 6 6 4 1 W — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 27, 2019

Loool Ashwin is furious. We would have witnessed another Mankad today had he had any overs left — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) March 27, 2019

Don't blame Ashwin guys for that field placement error. He was busy checking if Uthappa was outside his crease #KKRvKXIP #Russell — Raman Poddar (@ramanpoddar07) March 27, 2019

First reaction coming out as Andre Russell destroyed KXIP's bowling#KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/87CebEmnJH — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 27, 2019

Ashwin & the drawn line - The Story continues! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 27, 2019

* R Ashwin in IPL 2019 *



1st match: gets buttler out by mankading



2nd match: arguing for over throw runs with the umpire



3rd match: runs away to Dubai by stealing IPL trophy.#KKRvKXIP — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 27, 2019

Steve Smith in Tests and Narine in T20s are the most annoying and frustrating batsmen to watch for opposition fans. — Ro✨ (@lndianCaptain) March 27, 2019

Advertisement