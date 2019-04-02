IPL 2019: Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals' stunning collapse from 144/3 to 152 all out

Sam Curran's hat-trick changed the game (Pic source: Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab, who were asked to bat first in match 13 of IPL 2019, sprung a surprise by not picking Chris Gayle in the lineup. The four overseas players representing Punjab were Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, and Hardus Viljoen.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, made just one change to their playing XI. While Avesh Khan replaced Amit Mishra in the side, DC stuck to the overseas core that they had fielded against KKR - Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

With Gayle out of the side, Punjab opted to open the innings with KL Rahul and Sam Curran. Both the batsmen started their innings in an attacking manner but Chris Morris provided Delhi with the first breakthrough, picking the wicket of the dangerous Rahul.

Following his wicket, Curran took charge of the powerplay and scored 20 off 10 balls but the introduction of Lamichhane ended the English all-rounder's innings. The Nepalese spinner also went on to pick up the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a 29-ball 39.

Before his dismissal, Sarfaraz was involved in a crucial 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket with David Miller. KXIP looked like posting a total in excess of 180 but regular wickets claimed by Morris and Rabada restricted Punjab to a total of 166 in 20 overs.

Prithvi Shaw, who missed his maiden IPL century by just one run in the previous game, was dismissed for a golden duck off the very first ball of the innings. After Shaw's dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer ensured that the visitors did not lose any more wickets in the powerplay.

The duo added 61 runs for the second wicket and took their side closer to their third win of the season. After Iyer and Dhawan were dismissed for 28 (22 balls, 5*4) and 30 (25 balls, 4*4) respectively, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram added 62 runs for the fourth wicket.

Delhi were in a comfortable position when the two left-handers were at the crease, but Pant, who scored 39 off 26 balls, was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the seventeenth over. Off the very next ball, Chris Morris was run out by Ashwin as he attempted to steal a quick single.

Curran then dismissed Ingram off the third ball of the eighteenth over and followed it up with Harshal Patel's scalp off the last ball of the over.

With 19 needed off the last two overs, Shami sent back Hanuma Vihari but DC still had some hope as Avesh Khan managed to score a boundary off the fifth ball. Curran though quickly returned to dismiss Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane, claiming the first hat-trick of the season. As a result, KXIP won the match by 14 runs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Delhi's shocking collapse:

144/3 to 152 all out.



Delhi doesn't even need pollution to choke.#KXIPvDC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 1, 2019

They were trying to win it in the 19th and that’s backfired real bad. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 1, 2019

Delhi have had the great grandmother of collapses: 7 wickets for 8 runs. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) April 1, 2019

#KXIPvDC

Delhi Capitals - Last match, from casual win to super over to tense win.

This match, from easy win to crazy collapse to defeat.

Maybe they should just bat first. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 1, 2019

sometimes delhi capitals reconnect with delhi daredevils #KXIPvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 1, 2019

144/3 - 152 all out.



Delhi Chokers. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 1, 2019

Sam Curran takes a hattrick.



Yogi Adityanath may ask KXIP to include a player named Sam Geeta next year. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 1, 2019

Delhi Capitals required 23 off 21 balls with 7 wickets in hand. The next 17 balls brought seven wickets and just eight runs. WW•111W•1wdW••W•4•WW. #IPL #KXIPvDC — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 1, 2019

Me, during Integration and Differentiation math lecture in Class 11. #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/J4eDNr4Dzw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 1, 2019

Parle G's brand ambassador if they start selling alcohol. #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/6hOwX1yoOu — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 1, 2019

Sarfaraz Khan showing that each of us has a lot of talent hidden.



All that one needs to do is get out of RCB 🤷🏻‍♂️#KXIPvDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 1, 2019

Sarfraz's dismissal was 1997 born c 1997 born b 2000 born. #IPL — Absy (@absycric) April 1, 2019

Last time KL Rahul spend 1 hour with Karan and his career went in danger. Today Ashwin sent Curran with him, he got out in 10 minutes.😂😂#KXIPvDC — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 1, 2019

K L Rahul’s performance today was not surprising.



Apparently he had Coffee with Curran before the game today. #KXIPvDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 1, 2019

Virat Kohli sent Moin Ali as an opener to set the new standards.



Ashwin sent Sam Curran to counter this.



Kohli should send Chahal as an opener in the next match and win this battle by huge margin.#KXIPvDC — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 1, 2019

Ashwin replaced Gayle with Curran as KXIPs opener.



That's like replacing SRK with KRK in a romantic movie. #KXIPvDC — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) April 1, 2019

Sandeep Lamichhane in IPL

4-0-25-1

4-0-21-1

4-0-36-3

4-0-29-1

4-0-27-2

And VVS Laxman wanted him to drop for Boult#KXIPvDC — JSK (@imjsk27) April 1, 2019

KL Rahul 71* in last match, early dismissal in this match.



Prithvi Shaw 99 in last match, did the same.



Poor Dream 11 players.



That's why I love the cute players who perform consistently bad giving no false hope. 😡 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 1, 2019

