IPL 2019: Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals' stunning collapse from 144/3 to 152 all out
Kings XI Punjab, who were asked to bat first in match 13 of IPL 2019, sprung a surprise by not picking Chris Gayle in the lineup. The four overseas players representing Punjab were Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, and Hardus Viljoen.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, made just one change to their playing XI. While Avesh Khan replaced Amit Mishra in the side, DC stuck to the overseas core that they had fielded against KKR - Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, and Sandeep Lamichhane.
With Gayle out of the side, Punjab opted to open the innings with KL Rahul and Sam Curran. Both the batsmen started their innings in an attacking manner but Chris Morris provided Delhi with the first breakthrough, picking the wicket of the dangerous Rahul.
Following his wicket, Curran took charge of the powerplay and scored 20 off 10 balls but the introduction of Lamichhane ended the English all-rounder's innings. The Nepalese spinner also went on to pick up the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a 29-ball 39.
Before his dismissal, Sarfaraz was involved in a crucial 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket with David Miller. KXIP looked like posting a total in excess of 180 but regular wickets claimed by Morris and Rabada restricted Punjab to a total of 166 in 20 overs.
Prithvi Shaw, who missed his maiden IPL century by just one run in the previous game, was dismissed for a golden duck off the very first ball of the innings. After Shaw's dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer ensured that the visitors did not lose any more wickets in the powerplay.
The duo added 61 runs for the second wicket and took their side closer to their third win of the season. After Iyer and Dhawan were dismissed for 28 (22 balls, 5*4) and 30 (25 balls, 4*4) respectively, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram added 62 runs for the fourth wicket.
Delhi were in a comfortable position when the two left-handers were at the crease, but Pant, who scored 39 off 26 balls, was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the seventeenth over. Off the very next ball, Chris Morris was run out by Ashwin as he attempted to steal a quick single.
Curran then dismissed Ingram off the third ball of the eighteenth over and followed it up with Harshal Patel's scalp off the last ball of the over.
With 19 needed off the last two overs, Shami sent back Hanuma Vihari but DC still had some hope as Avesh Khan managed to score a boundary off the fifth ball. Curran though quickly returned to dismiss Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane, claiming the first hat-trick of the season. As a result, KXIP won the match by 14 runs.
