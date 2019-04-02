IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky dig at Delhi Capitals after their epic collapse against Kings XI Punjab

Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

What's the story?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has aimed a dig at Delhi Capitals after their epic collapse against Kings XI Punjab last night.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 IPL witnessed yet another thriller when Delhi took on Punjab. Delhi were at one stage cruising to victory, but lost seven wickets for nine runs, losing the game in the process much to the amazement of their fans.

The heart of the matter

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer asked Punjab to bat first and a great effort from the Delhi bowlers restricted the home team to 166/9. Chasing a sub-par target, Delhi got off to a shocking start as they lost Prithvi Shaw for a first-ball duck.

However, cameos from Shreyas, Pant and Ingram put the visitors in a strong position to win the match. Pant's dismissal triggered a collapse though as Delhi lost seven wickets for just nine runs, losing the game by 14 runs in the end, with Sam Curran's hat-trick the talk of the town.

Delhi have been known to put on below-par performances in past seasons, and after their most recent collapse, England cricketer Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to aim a dig at the Capitals.

Good to see the Delhi Daredevils are back playing tonight .... !!! #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was speechless after his side lost the game from such a position. He also admitted that performances like these will only affect the team in the long run.

"I am really speechless. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us. The way Ingram was going, with ball to ball, it was really difficult to see us losing wickets like that from outside and the batsmen not taking initiative to win the game (sic)."

What's next?

Delhi will play their next game against SRH this Thursday and will badly need a change in fortunes to help boost the side's morale.

