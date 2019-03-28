IPL 2019: Updated points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after KKR v KXIP match

Nitish Rana struck another 50+ score to take KKR to a commendable position (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

We are just six games into the IPL and the season's had it all - from over 70 sixes hit already, the yorkers and the breath-taking finishes, to the drama, controversies and talking points.

With all these aspects of the gentleman's game swirling and changing, we can't not expect the points table and the Orange and Purple Cap list to remain constant, especially this early on in the campaign.

KKR thumped Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs to continue their winning start to the season and head into a busy away round of fixtures with two morale-boosting wins under their belt. The visitors won the toss and put KKR into bat.

Sunil Narine got off to a flyer, smashing debutant Varun Chakravarthy for a whopping 25 runs in his very first over. Lynn was the first to walk back, with Narine falling on 24. Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa then took it upon themselves to take their side to a dominant position,

Andre Russell was cleaned up by a sensational yorker from Mohammad Shami, but a schoolboy error from Ravichandran Ashwin where in just three fielders were in the ring, saw the umpire having to do nothing but call it a no ball.

KXIP lost KL Rahul in the second over of the game, and Gayle followed soon too. David Miller and Mayank Agarwal scored half-centuries, but the asking rate was way too much after the top order perished.

On that note, let's take a look at how the points table, along with the race for the top run-getter and wicket-taker appears post this fixture.

Points table

With that comprehensive triumph, KKR have leapfrogged to the top of the IPL Points Table with four points from two matches and a healthy NRR of 0.834. No prizes for guessing, CSK are behind them only by net run rate.

DC and KXIP are on third and fourth respectively, while RR and MI are presently the bottom dwellers.

Orange Cap

With his scintillating knock of 63 of 34 balls, Nitish Rana surpassed Rishabh Pant in the Orange Cap list. He has been striking it at over 161, with an average of 65.5. Rana was playing run-a-ball when he was on 22, but the steep acceleration from there depicted his mentality and maturity as a number 4 batsman.

Robin Uthappa played the anchor's role throughout after two early wickets had fallen, and his well-constructed innings has taken him to third place in the list, just a solitary run behind Rishabh Pant.

Chris Gayle follows up, with 99 runs from a couple of innings. With an unbelievable strike rate of 268 so far, Andre Russell sits at fifth place. His 48 of 17 powered KKR to 218, a total that proved too big a mountain for KXIP.

Purple Cap

The race to the Purple Cap is heating up like none other, as Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell are all tied on four wickets. Russell got rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle in the powerplays, which was a crucial wicket at the juncture. He then went on to get rid of Sarfaraz Khan, which further dented KXIP's chas

This list is heavily dominated by CSK players, as Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh, with three wickets each, are pitted on fourth and fifth place.

Owing to his unreal economy of 4.83, 40-year-old Imran Tahir is leading the charts. This table is sure to topple and change course, but for now, it's the veteran who leads the way.

