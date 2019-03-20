IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri train together; warm fans' hearts

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri

What's the story?

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday to have a glance at the Royal Challengers Bangalore's practice session. During this visit, the Indian football skipper met Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who, along with his teammates of RCB, was toiling hard for the upcoming IPL season.

In case you didn't know…

Sunil Chhetri, apart from leading the Indian football team, is also the skipper of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Andhra Pradesh-born striker recently led his team to the ISL silverware as they defeated FC Goa, a franchise co-owned by Virat Kohli, in the finals of the tournament. The club joined the ISL just last season and has reached the finals of the league in two successive years. The team had lost in the finals last time but they were able to clinch a victory in a thriller this time around.

The heart of the matter

In this meet and greet session, Chhetri met the whole RCB squad. Virat Kohli also seemed quite happy when Chhetri paid a visit to his camp. The Instagram account of Royal Challengers Bangalore had gone live during this practice session and we can clearly see the two captains having a good time.

Here is the image :

Virat Kohli later tweeted an image where two were seen having fun. The Delhi cricketer also explained how he felt when Sunil Chhetri paid a visit.

Chhetri too gave a response to Virat's tweet. The star footballer replied, “I’ve sore hands and shoulders from yesterday, but thanks for having me over, champ! Good luck for the tournament @imVkohli #No1 #TopLad”

I’ve sore hands and shoulders from yesterday, but thanks for having me over, champ! Good luck for the tournament @imVkohli #No1 #TopLad — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2019

More pictures from this session were revealed later and they became viral as soon as they were released.

What's next?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL match on 23rd March 2019 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. It has been a great sporting year for Bengaluru as they have been victorious in multiple tournaments like Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League etc. Now all eyes will be on the RCB, who have still not managed to win an IPL trophy to join the other champion teams of the city.

